Rising Tree Wind Farm Celebrates American Wind Week and Five Years of Clean Energy Operations

Mojave, CA (August 11, 2020) - To celebrate this year's American Wind Week, EDP Renewables' Rising Tree Wind Farm is commemorating five years of clean energy production in Kern County. Since its inception, the wind farm has contributed to the local government, landowners and community at large.



From 2015 to present, the three-phase, 198 megawatt (MW) wind farm has provided enough clean energy to annually power more than 92,000 average California homes. It also saves more than 352 million gallons of water each year and reduces harmful air pollutants from conventional sources of electricity.August 9-15 marks the fourth annual American Wind Week, a national celebration of U.S. leadership in wind energy production that started in 2017 when wind became the country's largest source of renewable electricity generating capacity. During Wind Week, the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) and supporters of wind energy highlight the many ways that wind powers the future in communities across the country.Rising Tree Wind Farm has made significant economic contributions to Kern County over the past five years through an initial, estimated capital investment of approximately $336 million and approximately $17.5 million in payments to local governments. Rising Tree has also paid local landowners more than $34.7 million to house turbines on their land. In addition, Rising Tree has spent $55.1 million within 50 miles of the project, much of which has gone to businesses that provide services to the wind farm.Between payments to landowners and local governments as well as local spending and community engagement, EDP Renewables and the Rising Tree Wind Farm look forward to continuing to invest in Kern County."We're honored to have been a part of this community for the past five years," said Kevin Davis, Rising Tree Wind Farm Operations Manager. "It's been incredibly rewarding to build relationships with the local residents, and we look forward to continuing to be contributing members of this community."In response to the coronavirus pandemic, EDP Renewables recently donated $8,000 to Community Action Partnership of Kern on behalf of Rising Tree Wind Farm. This donation was part of the more than $300,000 EDP Renewables committed to providing relief from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 in the communities that host their offices, wind farms, and solar parks. EDP Renewables is funding more than 60 organizations, including food banks, healthcare providers, schools, and volunteer fire departments in communities across 21 U.S. states as well as in Canada and Mexico.EDP Renewables is a global leader in wind and solar, with a significant and an expanding presence in California. In addition to the three phases of Rising Tree, the company's operational footprint in the state includes two phases of the Lone Valley Solar Park in San Bernardino County, cumulatively and annually powering more than 101,000 average California homes. EDP Renewables will also construct the Sonrisa Solar Park, consisting of 200 MW of solar capacity and 40 MW of storage capacity, in Fresno County, the 100 MW Sandrini Sol 1 Solar Park in Kern County, and the 200 MW Sandrini Sol 2 Solar Park in Kern County, all three of which are anticipated to be operational in 2022.About EDP Renewables North AmericaEDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 52 wind farms, eight solar parks, and seven regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 7,300 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP RenovÃ¡veis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.