American Wind Energy Association Recognizes Bipartisan Leadership in Clean Energy with 2020 Wind Champion Awards
Support from wind champions is resulting in tangible benefits for families and businesses across the country, as evidenced by AWEAâ€™s just released case studies report, Wind Builds the Future in Rural Communities.
"American wind energy has grown substantially over the past decade, building on a 50-state footprint of family-supporting jobs, local manufacturing, and investments in rural communities. This American success story owes a great debt to bipartisan support from leaders on Capitol Hill and in states across the country who have recognized wind's ability to drive this country's economy forward with clean, reliable, and affordable energy. In the face of the significant challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, this support means more than ever. Our deepest thanks to these champions who are helping wind build a stronger and more resilient American future." - Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO.
The 2020 Wind Champions are:
â€¢ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - New York)
â€¢ Senator Bill Cassidy (R - Louisiana)
â€¢ Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota)
â€¢ Senator John Thune (R - South Dakota)
â€¢ Senator Lisa Murkowski (R - Alaska)
â€¢ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D - California 12)
â€¢ House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D - Maryland 5)
â€¢ Congressman Don Bacon (R - Nebraska 2)
â€¢ Congressman Paul Tonko (D - New York 20)
â€¢ Congressman Darin LaHood (R - Illinois 18)
â€¢ Governor Andrew Cuomo (D - New York)
â€¢ Governor Kim Reynolds (R - Iowa)
â€¢ Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico)
â€¢ Governor Jay Inslee (D - Washington)
â€¢ Governor Kevin Stitt (R - Oklahoma)
â€¢ Governor Ralph Northam (D - Virginia)
Public Participation
AWEA CEO Tom Kiernan will be presenting the awards to a select handful of the wind champions at live public events that you can attend virtually. Please register for any or all of these events through the links below:
Wednesday August 12
3:00 PM ET: Iowa Wind County Seal Award Presentation
4:00 PM ET: New Mexico American Wind Week Panel Discussion
Thursday August 13
12:00 PM ET: South Dakota American Wind Week Awards Ceremony
Friday August 14
10:00 AM ET: Illinois American Wind Week Panel Discussion
####
AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies, 120,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, and a nationwide workforce located across all 50 states. AWEA serves as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's most efficient and targeted event for utility-scale renewable companies, the AWEA CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Indianapolis, June 7-10, 2021. An outgrowth of the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, CLEANPOWER is the first trade show focused exclusively on the utility-scale renewable power sector, bringing together all the major developers, utilities, OEMs, suppliers, and buyers under one roof. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
