American Wind Energy Association Recognizes Bipartisan Leadership in Clean Energy with 2020 Wind Champion Awards

Washington D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today celebrates U.S. wind power champions for helping wind build a sustainable, affordable, and prosperous energy future. This select group of bipartisan Senators, Representatives, and Governors embrace a forward-thinking approach to energy policy that has enabled wind to become our country's largest renewable energy source while employing over 120,000 Americans across all 50 states. The leaders today received 2020 U.S. Wind Champion Awards as part of American Wind Week in recognition of their significant efforts to build a clean energy future and for their continued support for the economic and environmental benefits that wind energy brings to their districts, their states, and our country. Support from wind champions is resulting in tangible benefits for families and businesses across the country, as evidenced by AWEA's just released case studies report, Wind Builds the Future in Rural Communities."American wind energy has grown substantially over the past decade, building on a 50-state footprint of family-supporting jobs, local manufacturing, and investments in rural communities. This American success story owes a great debt to bipartisan support from leaders on Capitol Hill and in states across the country who have recognized wind's ability to drive this country's economy forward with clean, reliable, and affordable energy. In the face of the significant challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, this support means more than ever. Our deepest thanks to these champions who are helping wind build a stronger and more resilient American future." - Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO.The 2020 Wind Champions are:â€¢ Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - New York)â€¢ Senator Bill Cassidy (R - Louisiana)â€¢ Senator Tina Smith (D-Minnesota)â€¢ Senator John Thune (R - South Dakota)â€¢ Senator Lisa Murkowski (R - Alaska)â€¢ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D - California 12)â€¢ House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D - Maryland 5)â€¢ Congressman Don Bacon (R - Nebraska 2)â€¢ Congressman Paul Tonko (D - New York 20)â€¢ Congressman Darin LaHood (R - Illinois 18)â€¢ Governor Andrew Cuomo (D - New York)â€¢ Governor Kim Reynolds (R - Iowa)â€¢ Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico)â€¢ Governor Jay Inslee (D - Washington)â€¢ Governor Kevin Stitt (R - Oklahoma)â€¢ Governor Ralph Northam (D - Virginia)Public ParticipationAWEA CEO Tom Kiernan will be presenting the awards to a select handful of the wind champions at live public events that you can attend virtually. Please register for any or all of these events through the links below:Wednesday August 123:00 PM ET: Iowa Wind County Seal Award Presentation4:00 PM ET: New Mexico American Wind Week Panel DiscussionThursday August 1312:00 PM ET: South Dakota American Wind Week Awards CeremonyFriday August 1410:00 AM ET: Illinois American Wind Week Panel Discussion####AWEA is the national trade association for the U.S. wind industry, the largest source of renewable energy in the country. We represent 1,000 member companies, 120,000 jobs in the U.S. economy, and a nationwide workforce located across all 50 states. AWEA serves as a powerful voice for how wind works for America. Members include global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. They gather each year at the Western Hemisphere's most efficient and targeted event for utility-scale renewable companies, the AWEA CLEANPOWER Conference & Exhibition, next in Indianapolis, June 7-10, 2021. An outgrowth of the AWEA WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition, CLEANPOWER is the first trade show focused exclusively on the utility-scale renewable power sector, bringing together all the major developers, utilities, OEMs, suppliers, and buyers under one roof. Visit AWEA's website to learn more about the enormous economic benefits wind power brings to America and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.