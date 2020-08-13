Cementex Personal Protective Task Wear and Equipment for Worker Safety

Burlington, NJ - Cementex, the safety tool specialists, highlights its UltraLite Series of Arc Flash PPE Task Wear and PPE storage canisters.



Cementex's UltraLite Series Arc Flash PPE Task Wear is designed to combine complete safety with comfort. The 11 cal/cm2 UltraLite garments include a balaclava-hooded long-sleeve t-shirt and simple high-waisted12 cal/cm2 pants, made to fit comfortably over daily-wear clothing. With kits available that include gloves, a hardhat and clear faceshield. UltraLite Task Wear ensures that workers are completely safe and prepared for the job.Cementex's PPE storage canisters provide ultimate protection for arc flash suits with hoods or face shields, thanks to their oversized 14" diameter. These extra-large, ultra-durable hardsided arc flash storage canisters are designed to withstand the harshest environments and safely store technicians' most delicate and valuable PPE items. The canisters also feature a stackable design for easy, orderly storage in shops and equipment rooms. Their snap seal-tight lids ensure secure, reliable closure, and durable rope handles include a comfort grip for easy transport.All Cementex products are made in the U.S.A. to the highest standards of quality. For additional details, visit our online catalog.###About CementexCementex is the innovative, industry-leading supplier of safety hand tools. As the only double-insulated hand tool supplier that controls the entire manufacturing process from insulation through testing, Cementex has an unparalleled commitment to quality and user safety. With constant innovation in response to customer needs, Cementex is on the cutting-edge of both custom and turn-key engineered insulated tools. The design-driven company is continually innovating while remaining committed to producing only the highest quality safety-based products. For all of your safety equipment needs, including tools, personal protective equipment, and more, turn to the experts at Cementex. Visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292 for additional information.