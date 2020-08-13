Virtual Fronius Solar Fair - Innovative new products and guided tours – just as if you were there

(Wels, 13.08.20) On 16th of September 2020, solar expert, Fronius will be launching its own virtual solar fair for the first time, devoted to 24 hours of sun. "We want to show visitors to the fair our latest developments and guide them through our wide range of solutions," says Martin Hackl, Global Director Solar Energy, Fronius International about the innovative trade fair concept. "All of our new products and the wide range of applications for storage, e-mobility as well as solar heating and cooling are designed for maximum self-sufficiency with solar energy. We're also dedicating a lot of space to the trending topics of solar hydrogen and digitisation."



Innovative solutions for detached houses, apartment buildings and small businesses through to commercial photovoltaic parks are on the agenda and Fronius will be unveiling a number of new products for visitors to enjoy. As always, the company will be placing a great deal of emphasis on consulting and service for customers and installers, which is why international Fronius experts will hold guided tours in different languages, covering the various key topics. Of course, you are also welcome to explore the individual areas on your own.Solutions for 24 hours of sunMore and more people want to cover as much of their energy needs with solar power as possible and become self-sufficient. With this in mind, Fronius is offering a wide range of solutions, such as intelligent inverters, energy-storage options through to domestic hot water solutions using the Fronius Ohmpilot. But it doesn't stop there, every Fronius inverter comes with the relevant functions and interfaces as standard to charge an electric vehicle with the power it generates.A highlight comes in the form of the winner of the Intersolar AWARD 2020 and the multi-award-winning[1] Fronius Symo GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter in power categories from 6 to 10 kW. It impresses with features such as its on-board basic backup power variants and is the perfect all-in-one solution for comprehensive solar self-sufficiency. It is equipped as standard with battery connection, energy management, monitoring and open interfaces for hot water heating, e-mobility or home automation, for example. Thanks to its integrated Multi Flow Technology, the Symo GEN24 Plus made an impression in the annual ‘Energy Storage Inspection' study, carried out by the prestigious University of Applied Sciences in Berlin: rated as having 94% system efficiency, it easily took first place.Fronius digital experienceDigital tools help users handle Fronius products and solutions, whether it be commissioning by the installer, real-time system monitoring, troubleshooting or after-sales service. Installers, service technicians and end customers benefit from the clear, easy-to-use Fronius tools via smartphone, tablet or as a desktop version. At the digital fair, visitors will gain an insight into brand new apps, Fronius Solar.start and Fronius.SOS, and see the latest features for optimised self-consumption in Fronius Solar.web.Green hydrogen as fuel and for long-term storageHydrogen that has been produced in an environmentally friendly manner is a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels for mobility and can be used as long-term storage so that solar energy generated in summer can be used in winter. The Fronius Solhub is a complete turnkey solution for local hydrogen generation, storage and refuelling. This mobility and energy solution is tailored to the customer's individual needs and offers a wide range of applications for tourism, agriculture, business and local government. These advantages were recently awarded "The Smarter E Award 2020" innovation prize in the "Smart Renewable Energy" category. Take a virtual tour of the Solhub in Thalheim - just as if you were there.The experts at Fronius are looking forward to presenting their latest innovations and application examples to you. To participate in one of the popular guided tours in your preferred language, simply register at https://www.fronius.com/en/photovoltaics/infocentre/events/fair-en-virtual-trade-show-2020where you will find all the information you need about the digital Fronius Solar Fair including a detailed programme.