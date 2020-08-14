



More Headlines Articles

Community and district heating specialist Switch2 Energy has made its 'lockdown learning' heat network webinars available free on-demand to professionals from the housing, construction and property sectors.More than 600 people attended the live webinars, which cover best practice in the planning, design, development and operation of heat networks. Now hundreds more will be able to access the online learning.The webinars are relevant to anyone with responsibility for designing, developing or delivering heat networks, particularly those working for local authorities, housing associations and private housing providers.Switch2 is planning a further six heat network webinars from September.Heat network webinars available on-demand include:â€¢ Why remote connectivity should be part of your heat network plant maintenance strategy.â€¢ Return temperatures and efficiency: how to use metering to monitor heat network performance.â€¢ Moving to a proactive maintenance strategy for reliability and cost saving.â€¢ Improving heat network efficiency to achieve net-zero targets.â€¢ Heat Networks: Why design, build and operate?â€¢ Heat metering and specification (with Landis+Gyr).â€¢ Selling electricity to residents: opportunities for heat network developers (with (Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP) .â€¢ Connected HIU and remote diagnosis: enhanced data and visibility to enable remote and proactive maintenance, improve performance and customer service.For further information contact Switch2 Energy on 0330 053 5599