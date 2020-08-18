Palmer Redesigns Website for Leading California Solar Company

Citadel Roofing & Solar has launched a new website written, designed and developed by Palmer Ad Agency, Agency Principal Drew Palmer announced today. The new site was launched on July 2.



Highlights of the project include:â€¢ The new site is optimized to encourage lead capture through easy-to-access forms and calls-to-action offering content relevant to every page.â€¢ The site is optimized for search engines, making it easier for prospects to discover Citadel online.â€¢ It features a dedicated "Learn" section offering five in-depth pages of objective, non-promotional information on the benefits, technologies and financing options related to solar, energy storage and roofing."Citadel Roofing & Solar is a leading California roofing and solar installation contractor. The company has extremely high customer satisfaction with homeowners and it partners with more than 80 homebuilders and residential developers throughout the state. It was important to us that we reflect and reinforce that industry leading role and reputation with the new site," Palmer said."It's no surprise in this digital age that Citadel's website is our most important marketing tool for generating leads and sales. The new site's improved design, navigation and content will allow us to harness the full potential of our website for lead generation as well as for educating prospects to help them become informed consumers," said Citadel Roofing & Solar Executive Vice President of Solar Aaron Nitzkin.About Citadel Roofing & SolarCitadel Roofing & Solar is one of California's premier roofing and solar installers. With more than 30 years of experience, Citadel's team has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for homeowners, residential homebuilders (single-family and multi-family) and commercial building owners. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville, with regional offices in Roseville, Davis, Valencia and Santa Rosa. For more information, visit the new website at https://www.citadelrs.com/.About Palmer Ad AgencyPalmer Ad Agency provides clients in industries including solar, construction, finance, healthcare, government, telecommunications and more with a full range of traditional and digital marketing services to build their brands and grow their businesses.Palmer has won numerous awards in several vertical markets over its 32-year history and is a HubSpot Gold Certified Agency Partner.