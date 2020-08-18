The smarter E South America postponed to August 24-26, 2021

Sao Paulo, August 17, 2020: In response to the still rising numbers of cases of persons infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Brazil and worldwide and the associated restrictions now being introduced, the organizers of The smarter E South America â€“ Solar Promotion International GmbH (SPI), Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda. (ARANDA) â€“ have decided to postpone the event, South Americaâ€™s largest platform for the energy industry, which had been set to take place from November 16 to 18, 2020. The new date will be August 24-26, 2021.

With this step, we are reacting in close consultation with the Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Energy Association (ABSOLAR) and all partners involved counteracting the increasingly dynamic developments regarding the possible spread of the coronavirus.â€žHealth, safety and reliability have top priority. It is very important for us to have clarity under the current situation and to announce this new date that will allow exhibitors, visitors and the media to make reliable plans. Our partners can trust us to act responsibly and cool-headed even in difficult situations," Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International and Daniel Strowitzki, CEO at Freiburg Management and Marketing International, jointly state.The Brazilian Solar Photovoltaic Energy Association (ABSOLAR) fully understands and supports the decision.For more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.brAbout The smarter E South AmericaWith three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's innovation hub for the new energy world. It takes a comprehensive approach to the topics of the energy system transformation by presenting cross-sector energy solutions and technologies. The smarter E South America creates opportunities to address all key areas along the value chain. Focusing on the generation, storage, distribution and use of energy and the ways in which these aspects interact and can be intelligently combined, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders of the energy future from across the world's most influential markets.The smarter E South America will take place at the Expo Center Norte in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, on August 24-26, 2021, bringing together the following events:â€¢ Intersolar South America - The Largest Exhibition and Conference for the South American Solar Industryâ€¢ ees South America - South America's Hot Spot for Batteries & Energy Storage Systemsâ€¢ Eletrotec + EM-Power - The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy ManagementIn addition to sector coupling and decentralization, digitalization is a central element of the new energy world. The growing demand for integrated and intelligently connected solutions means that companies are increasingly relying on these types of systems and services. The smarter E South America responds to this development, presenting solutions and technologies for an intelligent, sustainable and cost-effective energy supply.https://www.thesmartere.com.br