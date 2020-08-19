The Distributed Energy Conference is Going Virtual, October 19-22, 2020

In light of the ongoing pandemic and out of concern for the safety and well-being of its attendees, speakers, and sponsors, the Distributed Energy Conference team has made the decision to transition the live event to a fully-virtual Distributed Energy Experience.



"We did not make this decision lightly. We considered all aspects of holding the event in-person, and keeping participants safe and healthy is our number one priority and the reason for the change," said Ellen Nyboer, Show Manager for the Distributed Energy Conference. "Moving to a virtual platform has created the opportunity for more content, more days, and a new experience. We will provide the high-caliber content and speakers our attendees have come to expect, and it will get delivered directly to them on their desktop, tablet, or mobile device, making it even more accessible to a larger audience across the globe."The Distributed Energy Experience will be held during the same dates as originally planned, and has been expanded an additional day, to October 22. The now four-day online experience will deliver all the sessions, content, and expert speakers planned for the live event, directly to participants via an interactive virtual platform. There will be unique networking sessions that will make the event unlike any other. Participants can expect an immersive experience that allows sessions to be viewed live or on-demand; connections with attendees, speakers, or exhibitors via chat, or by setting 1:1 video meetings; and the opportunity to participate in question-and-answer sessions with the speakers, as well as polling during each session.Registration is currently open and offers a selection of content packages and group plans, allowing for hundreds of peers from the distributed generation sector to engage with one another, collaborate with leading stakeholders, and better manage and navigate the rapid growth of decentralized, distributed power generation.Who We AreThe Distributed Energy Conference, the official distributed generation event of POWER, is entering its third year as the energy industry event where stakeholders, investors, and end-users in distributed power generation meet to share their knowledge and exchange ideas through collaboration and conversation. The event, now the Distributed Energy Experience for 2020, navigates the technical, operational, financial, business case, and regulatory aspects of initiating and managing small- to utility-scale distributed energy projects. The event provides new perspectives on the utility-customer relationship and drives discussions on new distributed energy technologies such as nuclear microreactors, the rise of energy storage, advancements in wind and solar, and growth in commercial and industrial generation.