Zinc Battery Technology Advancements to be Showcased by Eos Energy Storage at ESACon20

Eos Energy Storage, a leading manufacturer of safe, low-cost, and long-duration zinc battery storage systems, today announced that at next week's ESACon20 event, the company will showcase the latest in zinc energy storage advancements and case studies in its role as a Gigawatt Sponsor for the upcoming digital conference experience.



ESACon20 (The Energy Storage Annual Virtual Conference and Expo hosted by ESA, the Energy Storage Association) is taking place from August 24 to 27, 2020 on an interactive online conference platform. ESACon20 is the premier gathering of decision makers, leaders and stakeholders from throughout the industry who know that energy storage is integral to a modern, resilient, sustainable grid and who are actively part of the storage industry's rapid growth. Join Eos' management team and industry experts for engaging panel discussions, one-on-one executive interviews, news webinars and more. Eos also invites interested industry attendees to join us in its eMarketplace virtual booth and information portal.What: Eos Energy Storage participation in the ESA Energy Storage Annual Virtual Conference and Expo (ESACon20 Online)When: August 24 - 27, 2020Where: Digital Conference online at https://esacon.orgFor: ESACon20 online attendees, media, and industry analysts interested in energy storageThere are several parts of the event that are of particular note:Eos Webinar: Storage Beyond Lithium: Safe, Sustainable, & Competitive Alternative for Stationary StorageMonday, August 24 at 9 am ETHosted by Eos' Daniel Friberg, SVP of Engineering, and Francis Richey, Director of Research and Development. This webinar will give attendees a glimpse into the world beyond carbon, and answers questions about storage innovations. If you're a utility looking to rely on a cleaner, more efficient energy mix, a commercial or industrial facility facing every increasing electricity cost challenges, or renewable energy industry players interested in how long duration energy storage can help you, register for this free webinar here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hgwLbV1mTZmp0mzK-azTLgCEO News Interview: Joe Mastrangelo, CEO, Eos Energy StorageWednesday, August 26 at 4:15pm EThttps://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-276Eos Energy Storage Exhibitor Showcase InterviewInterview with Balki Iyer, Eos Chief Commercial OfficerWill be available online during and after the show at: https://esacon.org/Panels & Breakout Sessions:Beyond Li-ion: Part 1: Going the Distance with Long Duration TechnologiesTuesday, August 25 from 3:45 - 4:45 pm ETPanelists include Eos Chief Commercial Officer Balki Iyer.https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-215Global Supply Chains: Ethics & EconomicsWednesday, August 26 from 1:15 - 1:25 pm ETBrett Simon, Senior Analyst of Commercial Operations at Eos is providing live commentary on the session.https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-267Beyond Li-Ion: Early Adopters of New TechnologiesThursday, August 27 from 1:15 - 1:25 pm ETSimon again joins as the live commentator post-session.https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-281Industry Networking Opportunity: Creating Beneficial Partnerships to Boost your BusinessWednesday, August 26 from 1:45 - 2:15 pm ETEos is the host for this interactive Q&A.https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-268For more information about Eos, you can visit them at ESACon20's eMarketplace here: https://esacon.org/emarketplace.About Eos Energy StorageAt Eos, we are on a mission to accelerate clean energy by deploying stationary storage solutions that can help deliver the reliable and cost-competitive power that the market expects in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. Made in the USA with locally sourced materials and armed with a patent for a membrane-free zinc battery technology, Eos has been pursuing this opportunity since 2008 when it was founded. Eos Energy Storage has 10+ years of experience in battery storage testing, development, deployment, and operation. The Eos AuroraÂ® system integrates the Company's aqueous, zinc battery technology (ZnythÂ®) to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to Lithium Ion. Visit eosenergystorage.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.