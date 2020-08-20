Zinc Battery Technology Advancements to be Showcased by Eos Energy Storage at ESACon20
At next weekâ€™s ESACon20 event, Eos will showcase the latest in zinc energy storage advancements and case studies in its role as a Gigawatt Sponsor for the upcoming digital conference experience.
ESACon20 (The Energy Storage Annual Virtual Conference and Expo hosted by ESA, the Energy Storage Association) is taking place from August 24 to 27, 2020 on an interactive online conference platform. ESACon20 is the premier gathering of decision makers, leaders and stakeholders from throughout the industry who know that energy storage is integral to a modern, resilient, sustainable grid and who are actively part of the storage industry's rapid growth. Join Eos' management team and industry experts for engaging panel discussions, one-on-one executive interviews, news webinars and more. Eos also invites interested industry attendees to join us in its eMarketplace virtual booth and information portal.
What: Eos Energy Storage participation in the ESA Energy Storage Annual Virtual Conference and Expo (ESACon20 Online)
When: August 24 - 27, 2020
Where: Digital Conference online at https://esacon.org
For: ESACon20 online attendees, media, and industry analysts interested in energy storage
There are several parts of the event that are of particular note:
Eos Webinar: Storage Beyond Lithium: Safe, Sustainable, & Competitive Alternative for Stationary Storage
Monday, August 24 at 9 am ET
Hosted by Eos' Daniel Friberg, SVP of Engineering, and Francis Richey, Director of Research and Development. This webinar will give attendees a glimpse into the world beyond carbon, and answers questions about storage innovations. If you're a utility looking to rely on a cleaner, more efficient energy mix, a commercial or industrial facility facing every increasing electricity cost challenges, or renewable energy industry players interested in how long duration energy storage can help you, register for this free webinar here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hgwLbV1mTZmp0mzK-azTLg
CEO News Interview: Joe Mastrangelo, CEO, Eos Energy Storage
Wednesday, August 26 at 4:15pm ET
https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-276
Eos Energy Storage Exhibitor Showcase Interview
Interview with Balki Iyer, Eos Chief Commercial Officer
Will be available online during and after the show at: https://esacon.org/
Panels & Breakout Sessions:
Beyond Li-ion: Part 1: Going the Distance with Long Duration Technologies
Tuesday, August 25 from 3:45 - 4:45 pm ET
Panelists include Eos Chief Commercial Officer Balki Iyer.
https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-215
Global Supply Chains: Ethics & Economics
Wednesday, August 26 from 1:15 - 1:25 pm ET
Brett Simon, Senior Analyst of Commercial Operations at Eos is providing live commentary on the session.
https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-267
Beyond Li-Ion: Early Adopters of New Technologies
Thursday, August 27 from 1:15 - 1:25 pm ET
Simon again joins as the live commentator post-session.
https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-281
Industry Networking Opportunity: Creating Beneficial Partnerships to Boost your Business
Wednesday, August 26 from 1:45 - 2:15 pm ET
Eos is the host for this interactive Q&A.
https://esacon.org/full-agenda/#event-268
For more information about Eos, you can visit them at ESACon20's eMarketplace here: https://esacon.org/emarketplace.
About Eos Energy Storage
At Eos, we are on a mission to accelerate clean energy by deploying stationary storage solutions that can help deliver the reliable and cost-competitive power that the market expects in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. Made in the USA with locally sourced materials and armed with a patent for a membrane-free zinc battery technology, Eos has been pursuing this opportunity since 2008 when it was founded. Eos Energy Storage has 10+ years of experience in battery storage testing, development, deployment, and operation. The Eos AuroraÂ® system integrates the Company's aqueous, zinc battery technology (ZnythÂ®) to provide a safe, scalable, and sustainable alternative to Lithium Ion. Visit eosenergystorage.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
