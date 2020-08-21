8tree enters renewables sector with waveCHECKâ„¢, targeting wind turbine blade quality

Following the growing success of its dentCHECK tool within the aerospace and aviation sectors, 8tree is pleased to announce the launch of its newest product - waveCHECK - a 3D inspection tool designed specifically for the needs of inspecting wind-turbine blades during and after production.



"When the wind power industry approached us a few years ago, with the problem of subjective, inconsistent and inaccurate wrinkle measurements on composite blades, we embraced the challenge", said Erik Klaas, 8tree's CTO. "Working in collaboration with leading wind-blade OEMs, we recognized that 8tree's 3D surface inspection technology, and 1-button design philosophy could remedy the industry's problems and reduce manufacturing rework. The result of this development journey - waveCHECK - has already demonstrated up to 40x improvement in Gage R&R results compared to traditional methods for wind-blade inspection during the manufacturing process."waveCHECK relies on 3D optical scanning to help wind-turbine blade manufacturers quantify critical defects with unparalleled accuracy and improved confidence. The AR-enabled, "Go/no-go" visual feedback, empowers technicians and engineers to instantly measure the direction, width and height (and the ratio) of wrinkles on composite material. This end-to-end digital workflow, helps operators quickly define repair strategies for wrinkle defects.waveCHECK saves repair time, reduces rework costs and increases reliability of wrinkle measurements. This leads to higher safety standards and product quality in blade manufacturing.For more information and to see waveCHECK in action, visit http://www.8-tree.com/For recent news follow 8tree on LinkedIn, https://www.linkedin.com/company/8tree-windpowerAbout 8tree8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator - from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab - with actionable precise measurements, portability and performance. With its patented user-centric product design, instant â€˜Go/No-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D-scanning more broadly accessible - technically and commercially. The company's dentCHECK tool is the defacto standard for consistently accurate and instantly actionable damage-mapping in the aerospace and aviation industries.