SimpliPhi Power Announces Next-Gen Batteries that AmpliPHI Connectivity & Communications

SimpliPhi Power, the leading U.S. manufacturer of safe, non-toxic, cobalt-free lithium ion energy storage systems, today announced its new AmpliPHI 3.8 kWh battery that merges clean tech with high tech to provide intelligent, data driven communication, delivering real-time information for seamless integration and optimization of energy storage systems. Integral to the advancement is the development of a proprietary, smart Battery Management System (BMS) that calculates and transforms metrics into algorithms that protect, monitor, report, control, authenticate, and balance battery performance. The AmpliPHI 3.8 kWh battery with intelligent communications improves system-wide interoperability, placing more power in the hands of users, allowing them to maximize efficiency and savings with their energy storage systems.



The AmpliPHI battery's integrated BMS supports easy set-up and installation. The integrated communication protocols track and measure temperature, voltage, current, state of charge, and state of health, sending real-time data to other equipment in a renewable energy or grid-tied system. The new AmpliPHI battery seamlessly communicates with the inverter to drive operational efficiency, achieve cost-savings and maximize battery cycle life. In addition, AmpliPHI's comprehensive design increases the safety and protection of the overall system, further preventing failures that can negatively impact the PHI battery bank and other balance of system equipment."With an increasing trend toward the adoption of smart, interactive energy products and systems, the AmpliPHI 3.8 kWh battery is designed to integrate and further optimize efficiency, performance and longevity through intelligent communications," said SimpliPhi Power CEO Catherine Von Burg. "Homeowners, businesses and utilities require real-time data to effectively manage electrical loads, power generation assets and overall battery capacity. The AmpliPHI battery stores and provides accurate data which is critical for any intelligent network. This allows visibility for the end-user or systems operator to manage power demands and make adjustments as electrical loads or project objectives change over time."Demand for smart technologies integrated with energy storage systems are growing and SimpliPhi Power is leading the way.The AmpliPHI 3.8 kWh battery with integrated communications will give users more detailed information than previously available by maximizing the inverters monitoring platform and providing data to the system owner. This capability is particularly important for utilities deploying virtual power plant projects where remote, distributed assets are managed in aggregate, able to connect or disconnect seamlessly from the grid on demand.Effective, intelligent communication and integration across all the energy assets built into an electrical system are critical to modernizing the grid, as well as the renewable energy industry itself. The AmpliPHI battery provides users with data representing an accurate state of charge and state of health, which serve as key determinants in financial modeling to calculate the cost benefits of the energy storage system. SimpliPhi is providing a communication platform that enhances the performance of energy storage over time, in which the AmpliPHI battery bank and its value is as dynamic as the industry itself, affording new use cases and functionality as project objectives change and evolve to meet different requirements and financial models. With an industry leading warranty of 10 years and 10,000 cycles, and an End Of Life (EOL) retained capacity rated at 80%, affording many more years of service, SimpliPhi recognizes that it is all the more critical for owners and systems operators to leverage energy storage assets in a way that is relevant to new and emerging markets in the future. The intelligent self-monitoring and communication protocols built into the AmpliPHI battery safeguard against stranded assets and support optimization across evolving use cases and business models, whether it is a homeowner looking to offset utility TOU rates or a utility looking to optimize distributed assets for frequency control.SimpliPhi continues to remain software and inverter agnostic, working with best in class software platforms, virtual power plant networks, and inverter manufacturers to optimize energy storage assets.The AmpliPHI battery with intelligent communications puts power in your hands, on your terms.Pre-integration with other software platforms will also be possible with the AmpliPHI 3.8 kWh battery over the next several months, allowing the real-time data and information to be shared and integrated into a mobile app. The ease of management with a user interface will provide users the ability to aggregate energy storage as a fleet into an intelligent, orchestrated whole system.AmpliPHI also offers greater capabilities for scaling an energy storage system over time without fear of compromising the overall battery bank. The intelligent BMS management and communication platform will auto-adjust to the new storage capacity relative to the load and recalculate the set points. Given the battery's characteristics as a seamless, integrated system, installation time is reduced with no additional external parts, cumbersome cartridges or unknown costs associated with the system set-up.Von Burg added, "Any industry with high energy use and complex systems with multiple performance requirements will realize a strong ROI with the integration of the AmpliPHI 3.8 kWh battery. SimpliPhi will continue to expand its Core Power product line with additional batteries that have integrated intelligent communications to meet the needs of other users and operations."About SimpliPhi PowerWith a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. For more information, visit https://simpliphipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower, on Facebook and LinkedIn.