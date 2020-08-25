ACORE Statement on the Senate Special Committee on the Climate Crisis Report
Statement from Bill Parsons, Chief Operating Officer of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement from American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) Chief Operating Officer Bill Parsons on the Senate Special Committee on the Climate Crisis Report, "The Case for Climate Action: Building a Clean Economy for the American People."
"Today's report from the Senate Climate Crisis Committee outlines a substantive path towards a renewable energy economy grounded in science and based on proven policy tools. Pairing a national clean energy standard with an emissions-based technology-neutral tax credit and effective carbon pricing is a winning formula for decarbonizing the power sector. Furthermore, the report's call for increased investment in interstate transmission would at long last help deliver a 21st century Macro Grid capable of spurring economic development, creating good-paying jobs, cleaning up the environment, and lowering costs for consumers across the nation. We commend Chair Schatz and the rest of the Committee for their thought leadership on this report, and look forward to working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to advance these critical climate and clean energy priorities into law."
About ACORE:
Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.
