California Legislature Continues Clean Energy Leadership with Latest Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement from Rick Umoff, senior director and counsel for California at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA):



More Headlines Articles

"We commend the California Legislature for continuing to prioritize our clean energy future. The Split Roll vote will add much needed stability for solar + storage development in California, ensuring that investment continues to flow into the state's economy during this critical time. As California grapples with some of the worst effects of climate change yet, we must do everything we can to accelerate solar + storage deployment."The passage of SB 364 shows us that the California Legislature is ready to do the hard work necessary to maintain the state's status as a global leader in clean energy. We urge Governor Newsom to sign this bill into law."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.