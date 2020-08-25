Power Factors Selected as Shell New Energies’ Technical Asset Management Platform

LARKSPUR, CA, August 25, 2020 — Power Factors LLC, a leading independent software and services provider for renewable energy, is pleased to announce that Shell New Energies has chosen Power Factors' Drive platform as the technical asset management platform for its renewable power generation assets.



More Headlines Articles

The Power Factors Drive platform combines remote monitoring and advanced analytics into a single platform, linking operational events to cases management and commercial compliance in real-time to optimize asset performance and reporting. The platform will improve return on investment for Shell New Energies' growing global portfolio of wind, solar and battery storage assets, totaling 516 MW across nine facilities in North America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East. The solution is in the initial onboarding phase.The Power Factors Drive platform is a flexible, extensible software solution that delivers reliable information and centralized toolsets to help extend asset lifespan and ensure the long-term health of renewable energy assets regardless of asset class or OEM. It also provides the solid foundation of cleansed and curated data necessary to take advantage of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning.Gary Meyers, CEO of Power Factors, said, "We are excited that one of the world's largest energy companies has selected Power Factors' Drive platform to improve performance and reporting for its renewable energy assets."About Power Factors LLCOur mission is to deliver software and services to make renewable energy the world's leading power generation source. Power Factors consolidates multiple operational data sources, asset hierarchies and metadata frameworks to create a single cloud-based remote asset management platform that works with today's large-scale portfolios. With embedded connections to maintenance workflows, Power Factors streamlines process, reduces costs and increases ROI of assets. Implementation and Customer Success Services ensure customers realize value from the platform quickly and for the life of the asset. Learn more at pfdrive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter