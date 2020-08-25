Tigo’s newest rapid shutdown solution reaches rooftops across the country

August 25, 2020, Campbell, CA - For the first time, Tigo's latest innovation in module-level power electronics, the TS4-A-2F, reached customer rooftops throughout the country to help installers meet Photovoltaic (PV) rapid shutdown requirements.



Since announcing the TS4-A-2F, Tigo has seen significant demand for it as PV system owners, installers, and distributors look for reliable and cost-effective ways to fulfill National Electrical Code (NEC) requirements for module-level rapid shutdown."We've had more demand for the 2F than any other product we've launched," said Sarah Ozga, Product Manager at Tigo. "Our customers want reliable and economical rapid shutdown solutions and we're pleased to deliver."The TS4-A-2F builds on Tigo's reliable core technology, which is installed on a fleet of modules around the world, generating gigawatt hours of solar energy every single day. It can connect to two PV modules, resulting in less equipment, fewer connections, and faster installations times compared to other devices.Tigo's large network of approved inverters gives customers the freedom to choose from hundreds of inverter models with the assurance that the combined system meets rapid shutdown safety requirements and be a UL approved rapid shutdown system"We take a lot of pride in putting a reliable, tested, and certified product out on the market," said Sarah. "Our inverter partners have been instrumental in getting the certified product to market with many different inverter options."The TS4-A-2F was recently certified by UL as Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown Equipment (PVRSE), which was the last regulatory milestone required for the product. Tigo has also partnered with the largest network of inverter manufacturers to certify inverters and Tigo Rapid Shutdown devices as UL PV Rapid Shutdown Systems (PVRSS). UL PVRSE and PVRSS certifications are necessary as part of the module-level rapid shutdown requirements, which apply to all new rooftop PV installations under NEC 2017 and 2020 guidelines."We see a massive growth opportunity for our 2F solution - not just across the US, but in more countries around the world - as they adopt similar rapid shutdown requirements as the US," said Sarah.About TigoTigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.