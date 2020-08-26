America’s Premier Renewable Finance Event is Bringing Together Government Leaders, Financial Executives and Industry Insiders

REFF-Wall Street 2020, organized by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) and IJGlobal, will gather state governors, regulatory leaders, senior executives, investors and top transactional professionals from the renewable energy industry on September 9-10 for a two-day virtual event experience.



REFF-Wall Street's expert panelists and distinguished keynote speakers will address election scenarios for climate and energy policy, sustainable finance in COVID-19 recovery, international investment, diversity, equity and inclusion in the renewable energy sector, and more.The 2020 REFF-Wall Street agenda, featuring Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia, Chairman Neil Chatterjee of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Pulitzer Prize winning author and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, and former EPA Administrator and current NRDC CEO Gina McCarthy, is available here.This year's all virtual conference will offer the same unparalleled market insights and connection-building opportunities as an in-person event, with interactive panel sessions, live networking breaks, digital exhibits, and breakout speaker question and answer sessions. Attendees are encouraged to register by August 28 to complete their profile and ensure seamless access to conference content, including a "State of Play for Renewable Energy" preview panel, exclusive for REFF attendees, that will launch on September 2.Representatives from the following organizations will be presenting during this year's REFF-Wall Street: American Association of Blacks in Energy, Aon, Bank of America, BayWa r.e., Berkshire Hathaway, BlackRock, Capital Dynamics, Citi, CleanCapital, CohnReznick Capital, ENGIE North America, Facebook, Fitch Ratings, FTI Consulting, GE Financial Services, Goldman Sachs, Hannon Armstrong, Invenergy, J.P. Morgan, Kepos Capital, Longroad Energy, Macquarie Capital, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Morgan Stanley, Nordex, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP, NRDC, Onyx Renewable Partners, Ørsted, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, Rabobank, RadiantREIT, Siemens Gamesa, Starwood Energy Group, Vocero, Wells Fargo and WRISE.To see a complete list of confirmed speakers and panel discussion topics, click here.WHEN: Wednesday, September 9, 2020 - Thursday, September 10, 2020About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.