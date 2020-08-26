The Black Sea region’s renewable energy potential on the agenda

In less than a month the energy community will get together online to discuss the renewable energy potential of the Black Sea countries.

The high-level international investment conference Energy Week Black Sea will take place on a virtual event platform on 29-30 September bringing together the autorities, project operators of Ukraine, Georgia, Romania, Turkey and Bulgaria, as well as IFIs/DFIs, multinational energy companies.



A limited amount of free passes is available for representatives of state organisations, renewable energy associations and IFIs. To register, please fill in the form.For standart passes (pricing) please fill in the form.Engage with the attendees and effectively deliver your message to the event's high-level participants representing such organisations, IFIs/DFIs and state authorities as Republic of Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment of Romania, Georgian Energy Development Fund, EBRD, EÜAŞ, ANRE, IRENA, National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (Ukraine), SAEE (State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine), GNERC, NBT, Enel Romania, ADB, Romgaz, EDPR Romania, Electrica, TRYBA Energy, Electricity System Commercial Operator, Georgia Global Utilities, Hidroelectrica, DEG (KfW), Public Private Partnership Agency of Georgia, IFC, EREF, Complexul Energetic Oltenia, GSE, Scatec Solar, Tractebel Engineering, Georgian Oil and Gas CorporationGreen for Growth Fund, FMO, Clear Energy Group, Adjaristsqali Georgia, and many others.Among EWBS 2020 speakers:• Valerii Tarasiuk, Chairman, National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (Ukraine)• Giorgi Chikovani, CEO, Georgian Energy Development Fund• Aida Sitdikova, Director, Energy Eurasia, EBRD• Dr. Mustafa Çelebi, Head of Wind and Solar Group, Republic of Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority• Corina Popescu, CEO, ELECTRICA• Ucha Uchaneishvili, Chairman of the Management Board, Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE)• Carlo Pignoloni, President of RWEA, CEO, Enel Romania• Andreas Cremer, Head of Energy and Infrastructure Europe and Asia department, DEG (KfW)• Cem Özkök, Chairman, Solar Energy Investors Association of Turkey (GUYAD), Board Member, Guris HoldingNBT AS is a proud sponsor of the upcoming EWBS 2020.More details on the official website: https://www.bsenergyweek.com/Contact the organisers: info@investinnet.com