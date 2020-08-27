HOLT Renewables Offers Cost-Effective Solar Capabilities for Projects of All Sizes

HOLT Renewables provides solar design, engineering, procurement and construction to help customers achieve energy savings alongside their renewable energy goals. HOLT Companies formed HOLT Renewables, LLC after acquiring Performance Contracting INC Solar Energy (PCI Solar).



"HOLT has a heritage of innovation and believes in offering customers the highest level of quality, integrity and service," explained HOLT CEO and General Manager Peter J. Holt. "We are excited to grow our capabilities and expertly service our clients by leveraging the prior experience, capability and passion of the HOLT Renewables team."Energy is one of the largest expenses for commercial clients, and solar is one of the most efficient ways to mitigate those costs. HOLT Renewables analyzes utility spend and use, assesses client facilities and feasibility, models financials, and secures engineering and procurement in order to help customers analyze and implement projects to meet their goals. HOLT Renewable's team has decades of experience creating and constructing complex solar solutions for customers nationwide."We are encouraged by our partners who are focused on reducing emissions and saving money. Our team worked diligently to provide these companies with solutions to meet their needs," explained Craig Alan Floyd, general manager of HOLT Renewables, LLC.ToyotaToyota will be working with HOLT Renewables on three separate facilities for a $9.3 million solar energy investment to help power manufacturing operations in Alabama, Missouri and West Virginia. The Huntsville, Ala. plant's 3.3-acre solar array will generate 1.6 megawatts of solar-generated energy and reduce CO2 emissions at the plant by 1,732 metric tons annually. The project in Troy, Mo. will span 1.5 acres and generate 0.75 megawatts of solar-generated energy, reducing CO2 emissions by 750 metric tons annually. The Buffalo, W.Va. project will span six acres, generating 2.6 megawatts of energy and reducing CO2 emissions by 1,822 metric tons annually.UniFirstHOLT Renewables completed construction on a project with UniFirst in San Antonio. The project includes a 232.5 kilowatt (kW) rooftop solar system, which will offset more that 25 percent of UniFirst's annual energy use. Once completed, the panels will save the company over $1 million in electricity over the next 30 years.Hormel FoodsIn Lathrop, Calif., HOLT Renewables and IGS Solar recently completed a project for Hormel Foods at their Swiss American Sausage Company facility. The project includes 2,016 365W modules in a roof and ground mount application that is projected to produce over 1,210.5 megawatt hours in its first year of operation.