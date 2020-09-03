Ready for take off: The first online edition of EU PVSEC will start on Monday

The 37th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition will start on Monday with the Opening Session, streamed live and free of charge via the EU PVSEC YouTube channel. The scientists will kick off with presentations on perovskite photovoltaics, intermediate band solar cells and high-performance organic photovoltaics. Afterwards, Professor of Physics Henry J. Snaith from the University of Oxford will be awarded with the Becquerel Prize for his ground-breaking work on solar cells based on organic-inorganic metal halide perovskites.



Recover with solar energyProf. Nicola Pearsall will address the conference speakers at the Opening Session which includes a presentation by Elias de Keyser, Next Kraftwerke, titled "Virtual Power Plants for the transition to 100% renewable". He will explain how a visionary business idea became one of the largest virtual power plants in Europe. Following his presentation, a panel of CEO's, Chairs and Directors from SolarPower Europe, Meyer Burger, AEM S.A. and the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics will discuss the role of PV in the Green Deal and the EU Recovery Package.This topic will be deepened at the parallel event of SolarPower Europe on Wednesday. Here, representatives from the European Commission, the German Presidency, the SolarPower Europe member BayWa r.e. and the European Climate Foundation will explore the key actions that Member States can take to fully harness the potential of a solar powered recovery and to turn the COVID-19 crisis into a European opportunity.Design aspects and characterization methodsFurther parallel sessions cover "New Trends in PV Applications", "Building Integrated Photovoltaics", design aspects of PV systems deployed in landscapes, the built environment and agricultural areas and the "Performance of New Photovoltaic System Concepts and Designs"."We have succeeded to create a programme with high-ranking speakers from research and industry who discuss the latest developments with the global PV community. It is a great honour for us to host the event", Dr. Robert Kenny, EU PVSEC Technical Programme Chair, says. On top of the unique live features of the online-event, all presentations will be available for streaming on demand to registered participants for one full month after the conference.Benefit from our group discounts!The registration is still online. Groups can benefit from up to 20% discounts.Background EU PVSECThe EU PVSEC is the largest international Conference for Photovoltaic research, technologies and applications and at the same time a PV Industry Exhibition, where specialized PV Industry presents technologies, innovations and new concepts in the upstream PV sector. It gathers the global PV community to present and discuss the latest developments in Photovoltaics, to network and to conduct business.It is the world-renowned science-to-science and science-to-industry platform uniquely focused on the global PV Solar sector.The conference scientific programme is coordinated by the European Commission Joint Research Centre.