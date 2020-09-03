SVP’s for Strategy of Edison International & NRG Ener gy join Reuters Events ‘Reshaping Energy’ webinar

Visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/9215991440706/WN_zlOUwVVyQ0W8xJhnBk1_SA for further information

The future energy system will mark a radical overhaul of the energy business ecosystem, with traditional industry diving lines set to be blurred. Speed and timing will be crucial for those looking to stay on the right side of the transition.

09/03/20, 08:26 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

LONDON - 01 September - Reuters Events - today announced the second episode in a new three-part broadcast on Energy Transition. The future energy system will mark a radical overhaul of the energy business ecosystem, with traditional industry diving lines set to be blurred. Speed and timing will be crucial for those looking to stay on the right side of the transition.


The panel will feature insights from alongside J Andrew Murphy (SVP, Strategy & Corporate Development, Edison International) and Bruce Chung (SVP, Strategy & M&A, NRG Energy) as they unpack what it means to be a company ‘in transition' as navigate the road to net-zero.

As people, companies, industries and companies increasingly call for sustainable and low-carbon energy, how can energy companies continue to service the needs of this increasingly energy hungry population whilst navigating the energy transition?

Gain insight into innovative business model solutions to pivot your business towards a sustainable and low-carbon future. Explore how the changing energy ecosystem will impact upon a business ecosystem that is increasingly focused on net-zero supply, distribution, and consumption
The session will explore who companies can optimise their operations today in order to ensure that you stay on the right side of transition and take advantage of the multi trillion dollar opportunity.
Register or Request Recordings Via the Link Here.

Keep up to date with Energy Transition News. For more information about the Energy Transition Europe and Energy Transition USA or the series, please visit the ETS Pivot homepage for more details, or contact Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events at owen.rolt@thomsonreuters.com.

09/03/20, 08:26 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Energy Topics News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SolarEdge Technologies - EV Charging Single Phase Inverter

SolarEdge Technologies - EV Charging Single Phase Inverter

The SolarEdge PV inverter combines sophisticated digital control technology with efficient power SolarEdge's EV charging single phase inverter offers homeowners the ability to charge electric vehicles up to six times faster than a standard Level 1 charger through an innovative solar boost mode that utilizes grid and PV charging simultaneously. This product is the world's first EV charger with an integrated PV inverter. Reducing the hassle of installing separately a standalone EV charger and a PV inverter, the EV charging inverter eliminates the need for additional wiring, conduit and a breaker installation. By installing an EV charger that is integrated with an inverter, no additional dedicated circuit breaker is needed, saving space and ruling out a potential upgrade to the main distribution panel. Whether you own an EV now or just want to be EV-ready, future-proof your home with SolarEdge.
More Products
Feature Your Product