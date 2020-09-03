SVP’s for Strategy of Edison International & NRG Ener gy join Reuters Events ‘Reshaping Energy’ webinar

The future energy system will mark a radical overhaul of the energy business ecosystem, with traditional industry diving lines set to be blurred. Speed and timing will be crucial for those looking to stay on the right side of the transition.

The panel will feature insights from alongside J Andrew Murphy (SVP, Strategy & Corporate Development, Edison International) and Bruce Chung (SVP, Strategy & M&A, NRG Energy) as they unpack what it means to be a company ‘in transition' as navigate the road to net-zero.As people, companies, industries and companies increasingly call for sustainable and low-carbon energy, how can energy companies continue to service the needs of this increasingly energy hungry population whilst navigating the energy transition?Gain insight into innovative business model solutions to pivot your business towards a sustainable and low-carbon future. Explore how the changing energy ecosystem will impact upon a business ecosystem that is increasingly focused on net-zero supply, distribution, and consumptionThe session will explore who companies can optimise their operations today in order to ensure that you stay on the right side of transition and take advantage of the multi trillion dollar opportunity.Register or Request Recordings Via the Link Here.Keep up to date with Energy Transition News. For more information about the Energy Transition Europe and Energy Transition USA or the series, please visit the ETS Pivot homepage for more details, or contact Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events at owen.rolt@thomsonreuters.com.