Enphase Energy Partners with G-Store to Deliver Safe and Quality Solar in Australia

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the Company has partnered with G-Store, a leading green home energy solutions provider in Victoria, Australia. G-Store has selected Enphase products to strengthen its commitment to providing residential solar customers with leading-edge solar systems.



Founded in 2007, G-Store's focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences has enabled the business to establish itself as one of the most trusted names in Victoria's residential solar market. To ensure the highest installation standards, G-Store relies on advanced quality management processes and strategically selected technology partners. The company holds Clean Energy Council and ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 450001 accreditations.To overcome the installation, safety, and production limitations of standard solar systems, G-Store utilizes Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverters for the majority of its residential installations. In addition, all Enphase solar systems installed by G-Store are outfitted with the Enphase Envoy™ communications gateway, which connects the Enphase microinverter system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and makes per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy."Quality is at the heart of every solar system that G-Store installs," said Dion Epstein, managing director at G-Store. "Our customers trust us, and we trust using Enphase microinverters because they consistently produce exceptional results. Safety and performance are also top priorities for us, and superior products with longer warranties, like Enphase microinverters, mean greater peace of mind, and a faster return on investment for our solar customers."IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regime with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended to 15, 20, or 25 years.In addition to setting the standard for solar microinverter technology today, Enphase helps provide solar installers and homeowners future security. For example, the South Australian government is expected to introduce new standards impacting Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and their approval for connection to the grid at the end of September 2020. These regulations are anticipated to be the strictest grid connection rules in Australia and will spearhead ever-increasing regulatory demands being imposed on solar technology across the country. Enphase IQ 7™ microinverters are projected to be one of the first inverters to meet all changes under the rules without any required design alterations."G-Store's success in the Australian solar market highlights the importance for solar installers to build long-term customer relationships based on quality and trust," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Enphase shares G-Store's commitment on both fronts with a focus on developing safe, smart, and reliable energy products, and we stand behind those products with a dedication to continually enhance customer experience."About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.Enphase, IQ 7, IQ 7+, Envoy, Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.