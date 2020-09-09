Citadel Roofing & Solar Matching Funds for Wildfire Victims
Solar company organizing $20,000 GoFundMe campaign to help local victims of wildfires
Citadel Roofing & Solar of Vacaville is running a GoFundMe campaign to raise up to $20,000 for the Vacaville (Calif.) City Firefighters Charity Fund, and help area residents who have suffered losses due to recent wildfires.
Citadel is matching donations throughout September or until donations reach $20,000 total, whichever comes first.
The Vacaville City Firefighters Charity Fund is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by the Vacaville Fire Department and Vacaville Firefighters IAFF Local 3501. VCFCF was created to provide local tragedy relief. VCFCF will distribute 100 percent of the proceeds among Vacaville-area residents who suffered a loss due to the fires.
Donations are 100% tax deductible. You do not need to be a Citadel customer to donate. For more information or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page: https:/bit.ly/339Cpn9
Featured Product
Baja's Full Cantilever Carports for Optimal Coverage and Performance
Baja Carports offers an extensive solar support system product line customized to customers' site specifications by in-house engineers, meeting their parking lot coverage, plus optimal PV production needs. Baja's Full Cantilever Tee is often paired with its Semi and Full Cantilever carports to meet live/loads up to 60psf and wind speeds to 160mph. All Baja products are pre-fabricated, bolted connections, pre-galvanized structural steel for fast on-site installation and project aesthetic requirements."