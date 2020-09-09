Citadel Roofing & Solar Matching Funds for Wildfire Victims

Citadel Roofing & Solar of Vacaville is running a GoFundMe campaign to raise up to $20,000 for the Vacaville (Calif.) City Firefighters Charity Fund, and help area residents who have suffered losses due to recent wildfires.



Citadel is matching donations throughout September or until donations reach $20,000 total, whichever comes first.The Vacaville City Firefighters Charity Fund is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization established by the Vacaville Fire Department and Vacaville Firefighters IAFF Local 3501. VCFCF was created to provide local tragedy relief. VCFCF will distribute 100 percent of the proceeds among Vacaville-area residents who suffered a loss due to the fires.Donations are 100% tax deductible. You do not need to be a Citadel customer to donate. For more information or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page: https:/bit.ly/339Cpn9