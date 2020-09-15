CS Energy Receives Major Health and Safety Award

CS Energy, LLC, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage and emerging energy industries, is proud to announce that it has earned a Governor's Certificate in the 92nd Annual Governor's Occupational Safety and Health Awards Program in the company's home state of New Jersey. The Governor's Certificate is awarded to businesses for significant achievement in the prevention of occupational injuries during calendar year 2019.



CS Energy has participated in the state's safety and health program over the last four years, garnering increasingly more prestigious awards. This year the company earned the Governor's Certificate, which is given to companies that have earned four consecutive certificates from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development."Safety is a cornerstone of CS Energy's culture, and we live it every day in our employee trainings, jobsite policies, and company-wide initiatives," shared Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "We are proud to receive the Governor's Certificate as it is an important milestone on our journey to grow and protect our workforce."A construction firm's safety record is measured by the amount of employee injuries and lost time due to injuries and is monitored by OSHA as a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR). CS Energy's TRIR is significantly below the industry average due to its strong safety culture, processes, and procedures.This is the 92nd year of the Governor's Occupational Safety and Health Awards Program. Since its inception in 1927, thousands of awards have been earned and the program has played an important role in promoting a safer and healthier workplace.https://www.bls.gov/web/osh/summ1_00.htmAbout CS EnergyCS Energy is an industry-leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in solar, energy storage, and emerging energy industries. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and highly talented workforce has enabled the company to successfully design and install over 1 GW of solar projects across the United States. CS Energy leverages strong relationships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers, and landowners to help our customers streamline the project development process, lower project costs, and create value for all stakeholders. Majority-owned by Ares Infrastructure and Power, CS Energy has an experienced and committed management team and the financial resources required to continue expanding its solar and energy storage business as a trusted and long-term partner. https://csenergy.com