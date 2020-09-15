Envision Solar Announces Rebranding as Beam Global

Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW, formerly EVSI, EVSIW) ("Envision Solar," "Beam Global," or the "Company"), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, today announced that it is changing its name to Beam Global. The new name, along with new branding and visual identity, reflect the Company's continued commitment to lead the cleantech industry as the developer of products, solutions and business models that accelerate the global transition to a clean transportation sector.



The rebranding comes as the Company continues to meet the growing demand from governments and companies seeking to ensure their EV charging capabilities are scalable, robust and cost effective, as well as easy to use and install. The release of a new version of Beam Global's flagship product, the EV ARC™ 2020 (Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger) — which generates and supplies electricity to EV chargers without the need for construction, electrical work or a grid connection — exemplifies the Company's contribution to the rapid scaling of EV charging infrastructure. The Company is also preparing to launch new products tailored for the medium and heavy-duty vehicle and UAV markets. As Beam Global, the Company is establishing its position as a pioneer in enabling the rapid scaling of clean transportation infrastructure beyond its signature transportable, renewably-energized charging units."The transportation sector is rapidly becoming electrified. No matter the vehicle type, charging infrastructure will be essential across all sectors globally, and millions of EV chargers will be needed," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "Governments and enterprises are eager to provide charging infrastructure that is scalable, reliable and cost effective while avoiding hurdles like lengthy construction and electrical projects that are typical of grid-connected charging units. Beam continues to meet these needs — while securing our energy supply and supporting global climate commitments. Starting today, we are thrilled to lead the world to clean mobility as Beam Global."The Company's brand name and visual identity have been updated to convey its mission to lead the world to clean mobility. Drawing connections to beams of energy, sunlight and steel, the new visual language emphasizes sustainability and strength. The debut of the Beam Global brand will be accompanied by the launch of the Company's new website and a change in its Nasdaq ticker symbol (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW).About Beam GlobalBeam Global produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, and costs of grid-tied solutions. Our products are founded upon our patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines and include BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media, and disaster preparedness packages.From start to finish, we develop, patent, design, engineer, and manufacture unique and advanced renewably energized products that help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly EVSI and EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.