Humless Introduces GO 200 for National Preparedness Month

Humless today announced availability of its new GO 200 battery backup system for preppers during National Preparedness Month. In addition, the company continues delivery of its whole house 10/4 Energy Storage System, created and distributed in conjunction with FIMER (ABB). Both products offer homeowners power protection in uncertain times.



"Recent power outages caused by high winds in Utah, hurricane Laura in Louisiana/Texas, and rolling blackouts throughout California all demonstrate that electricity is not guaranteed, even in the U.S.," states Glenn Jakins, CEO of Humless. "More ‘prepper' conscious consumers see the value of securing their electrical needs to gain freedom from the grid in times of emergency."At 10" x 7.72" x 2.56", The Humless GO 200 is a small backpack sized system that's ready for solar charging or from a wall outlet. This versatile six-pound power dynamo is perfect for camping or for quickly packing in a car. Mobile phone and electronic devices can now go anywhere with extended range from a recharging source.The Humless Universal 10/4 Energy Storage System is a whole house solution for power peace of mind. This unit is perfect for small homes and essential loads. This home solar battery system features 10 kWh's of lithium (LiFePO4) battery storage, 3.4 kW (4 kVa) premium inverter, remote monitoring, and is stackable up to 2 units. This system is an excellent power backup for home vital loads like lights, freezer, refrigerator, and computers. You can install the 10/4 without solar panels and it is compatible with any existing solar array. Now, you can truly be prepped for grid independence."The current pandemic driven teleworking trend further reinforces the need for reliable power for home office equipment," says Jakins. "We can no longer be without power for long, especially at home."Humless Universal technology is first to combine simultaneous AC and DC Coupling, Multi-level Reticulation, Load Shifting, Power Shaving, and a Charge Controller into a single box. This provides intelligent energy management for customers' power needs, lowers electrical costs and extends battery life.About HumlessHumless is fueling the evolution of home and commercial power management, and the way contractors offer it. With Humless Universal Energy Management (UEM) installers can connect any brand of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system. We apply commercial micro-grid thinking for the residential market, as well as for commercial customers seeking systems for securing the most cost-effective flow of electricity - on or off-grid.