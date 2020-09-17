ACORE Statement on New FERC Order on Distributed Energy Resources

"Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued Order No. 2222, which rightfully removes barriers to the participation of aggregated distributed energy resources (DERs) in the nation's wholesale energy markets. This order appears to make DERs, like rooftop solar and home energy storage, available as a tool to expand the diversity of our nation's energy resource mix. Integrating aggregated DERs will lower consumer costs, increase electric reliability and unlock the potential for new innovation. We're glad today's order appears to recognize the principle that any resource able to provide a defined service should be able to compete in the market, and we look forward to reviewing it in further detail.



"Unfortunately, FERC is working against this principle in the nation's capacity markets by continuing to erect barriers to the entry of new technologies in PJM and NYISO through the use of minimum offer price rules. While today's order on distributed energy resources follows in the forward-thinking footsteps of Order No. 841 on energy storage, no market can be free until arbitrary resource-specific price floors are eliminated. We therefore encourage FERC to uphold and extend this same commitment to free and fair market competition by allowing the full participation of new technologies in the nation's energy capacity markets."About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.