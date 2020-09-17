DNV GL and WattTime Announce Strategic Partnership

Oakland, Calif.—17 September 2020—Today DNV GL and WattTime jointly announced a strategic partnership to incorporate WattTime's emissions intelligence into DNV GL's energy management and digital services expertise for renewables, storage, and efficiency. By combining data on Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions with energy efficiency, battery charging and discharging, demand response, and renewables, DNV GL's utility, regulatory, and renewable and storage project owner clients can make decisions to deliver the greatest clean energy impact. WattTime pioneered Automated Emissions Reduction (AER), a software solution that allows smart devices to sync their flexible electricity use with times of cleaner generation and avoid times of dirtier energy, as well as ‘emissionality,' which calculates the avoided emissions of different renewable energy projects based on where they are built and what fossil-fuelled generation they displace.



"WattTime brings unparalleled expertise to the table when it comes to understanding the GHG implications of electricity supply and demand. This partnership will empower our clients to better evaluate the environmental impacts of their energy use decisions," explained Richard S. Barnes, Region President, Energy North America at DNV GL.The partnership comes on the heels of the release earlier this month of DNV GL's Energy Transition Outlook 2020. The findings in the latest edition of the eagerly anticipated annual analysis and forecast were a call to action on the climate crisis: The necessary technologies for the world to meet Paris Agreement targets exist, if successfully scaled, but current emissions trajectories will fall far short. Under DNV GL's forecast, the world will exhaust its carbon budget for remaining within a 1.5ºC scenario by later this decade."We're proud to partner with DNV GL to inform their work with clients around the world," said Gavin McCormick, executive director of WattTime. "Electrification and renewable energy integration are cornerstones of their latest forecast. Our insights will enable their customers with choice in the form of understanding the impacts of different energy decisions, be it energy storage or efficiency upgrades. Down the road, our software can give all manner of smart devices the intelligence to automatically use cleaner energy as power grids around the world see bigger real-time emissions fluctuations during this transition period from fossil-fueled to renewable-powered generation."From its inception, WattTime has championed the use of marginal rather than average emissions rates as a more-relevant way to understand, evaluate and take action based on the actual environmental impact of particular energy use. DNV GL will be able to incorporate marginal emissions into a variety of analyses and products, including 8760 analyses of different technologies' annual energy use.- Ends-About DNV GLDNV GL is the independent expert in risk management and quality assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV GL advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions. Whether assessing a new ship design, optimizing the performance of a wind farm, analyzing sensor data from a gas pipeline or certifying a food company's supply chain, DNV GL enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV GL helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful and forward-thinking companies.In the power and renewables industryDNV GL delivers advisory, certification and testing services to stakeholders in the energy value chain. Our expertise spans energy markets and regulations, onshore and offshore wind and solar power generation, power transmission and distribution grids, energy storage and sustainable energy use. Our experts support customers around the globe in delivering a safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy supply.Learn more at www.dnvgl.com/power-renewablesAbout WattTimeWattTime is a nonprofit with a software tech startup DNA, dedicated to giving everyone everywhere the power to choose clean energy. We invented Automated Emissions Reduction (AER), which allows utilities, IoT device and energy storage companies, and any end user to effortlessly reduce emissions from energy, when and where they happen.Our cutting-edge insights and algorithms, coupled with machine learning, can shift the timing of flexible electricity use to sync with times of cleaner energy and avoid times of dirtier energy. We sell solutions that make it easy for anyone to achieve emissions reductions without compromising cost and user experience.WattTime was founded by PhD researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and in 2017 became a subsidiary of Rocky Mountain Institute. WattTime is a founding member of Climate TRACE, a global coalition working together to monitor nearly all human-caused GHG emissions worldwide independently and in real time.