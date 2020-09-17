INTRODUCING MERSEN ISOMAXX
PATENTED ENHANCED COOLING SOLUTION FOR THE LATEST PRIMEPACK™ IGBT GENERATION
NEWBURYPORT, MA USA - Mersen is pleased to introduce its high performance IsoMAXX Vacuum Brazed Cold Plates. This patented design is the optimum cooling solution for latest generation PrimePACK™ IGBTs. IsoMAXX represents a super compact cooling solution providing unsurpassed cooling performance with a high degree of thermal homogeneity on chip-to-chip and module-to-module configurations.
As market needs for more efficient electrical power conversion designs grow, so do the technological advancements from power electronic module manufacturers. The new generation of PrimePACK IGBT modules now boast an increased power dissipation compared to previous generations. Inverter manufacturers are also looking to minimize the footprint in their design by condensing power conversion designs and running IGBTs at higher switching frequencies. This increased level of optimization in power conversion designs raises a new set of challenges for effective cooling of power modules. Traditional heat sink designs cannot meet these stringent cooling requirements.
Mersen's patented IsoMAXX Vacuum Brazed Cold Plates were designed by Mersen engineers to provide an efficient cooling pattern, along with a compact design, thereby addressing and responding to the newest PrimePACK IGBT modules need for increased power dissipation and overall reduced inverter footprint.
For more information visit ep.mersen.com.
About Mersen
Global expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of UL/CSA low voltage fuses and fusegear, IEC low voltage fuses and fusegear, high speed fuses, configured panels, DC protection for EV and battery, bus bars, surge protection, high and medium voltage fuses and bases, power transfer for rail vehicles, low voltage switches, low voltage special purpose fuses, custom products and solutions, and more. For more information, go to ep.mersen.com.
------
PRESS CONTACT
Karen Schmuch
Sr. Marketing Communications Manager, North America
karen.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919
Featured Product
RBI Solar - Dahlia Has You Covered
What if you could maximize the Ground Coverage Ratio (GCR) on your next project and not have to worry about the complicated variables that come with a tracker system? With a low tilt and clearance design, Dahlia® has the highest GCR of any fixed-tilt system in the marketplace. The system is available in three tilt options (7.5, 10 and 12.5 degrees) and designed to accommodate any sized PV module. The lightweight system is engineered with fewer components, several of which are shipped to job sites pre-assembled. This design feature reduces freight costs and rapidly trims the amount of on-site installation time required to complete construction. Maximizing PV coverage on a site can lead to an increase of production, which creates greater financial return for project owners. Over 100 MW of Dahlia® projects have been deployed across the United States, in regions of variable snow and wind loads. How much can Dahlia® cover and save you on your next project?