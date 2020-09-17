INTRODUCING MERSEN ISOMAXX

NEWBURYPORT, MA USA - Mersen is pleased to introduce its high performance IsoMAXX Vacuum Brazed Cold Plates. This patented design is the optimum cooling solution for latest generation PrimePACK™ IGBTs. IsoMAXX represents a super compact cooling solution providing unsurpassed cooling performance with a high degree of thermal homogeneity on chip-to-chip and module-to-module configurations.



More Headlines Articles

As market needs for more efficient electrical power conversion designs grow, so do the technological advancements from power electronic module manufacturers. The new generation of PrimePACK IGBT modules now boast an increased power dissipation compared to previous generations. Inverter manufacturers are also looking to minimize the footprint in their design by condensing power conversion designs and running IGBTs at higher switching frequencies. This increased level of optimization in power conversion designs raises a new set of challenges for effective cooling of power modules. Traditional heat sink designs cannot meet these stringent cooling requirements.Mersen's patented IsoMAXX Vacuum Brazed Cold Plates were designed by Mersen engineers to provide an efficient cooling pattern, along with a compact design, thereby addressing and responding to the newest PrimePACK IGBT modules need for increased power dissipation and overall reduced inverter footprint.For more information visit ep.mersen.com.About MersenGlobal expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of UL/CSA low voltage fuses and fusegear, IEC low voltage fuses and fusegear, high speed fuses, configured panels, DC protection for EV and battery, bus bars, surge protection, high and medium voltage fuses and bases, power transfer for rail vehicles, low voltage switches, low voltage special purpose fuses, custom products and solutions, and more. For more information, go to ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919