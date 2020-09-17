MERSEN INTRODUCES MHI-T ™ LAMINATED BUS BARS FOR HIGH TEMPERATURE APPLICATIONS

NEWBURYPORT, MA USA - Mersen is pleased to introduce MHi-T High Temperature Bus Bars. Using a combination of polyaramid dielectric insulation and high temperature adhesive, MHi-T High Temperature Bus Bars are designed to respond to increased temperature rises in Wide Band Gap technology systems. While traditional laminated bus bars are limited to a working temperature of 105°C, Mersen's MHi-T bus bars allow for increased working temperatures up to 180°C.



Today's customers turn to Wide Band Gap (WBG) technologies such as SiC and GaN based power modules to increase power densities in their drives and inverters designs. Due to their inherent nature, WBG modules introduce an increased level of heat into their laminated bus bars connectors. Increased temperature rises on standard laminated bus bars may cause partial or complete breakdown of the bonding agent (glue) of the insulation, causing the insulation to lift and separate from the conductor surface, creating potential unsafe shock or short circuit faults. Mersen MHi-T laminated bus bars address this increased temperature rise in WBG power modules with higher temperature tolerances.Features and Benefits:High operating temperatureOperating temperatures.: -50°C to 180°C (Up to 200°C peak)According to UL tests: Insulation film RTI (220°C)A fully qualified and standard compliant insulation film offer:REACH and RoHSCTI (400V)UL94 - Standard for Tests for Flammability of Plastic Materials for Parts in Devices and Appliances V0 certifiedEN45545-2 - Fire testing of materials and components for trains, Certified HL3 Class for R1 and R7Electrical performancesInsulation film CTI: 175-250V / Class 3 (Determined by UL)Electrical breakdown: >8kVApplicationsMotor Drives, Rail, Photovoltaic, Wind, Aeronautics, UPS and Oil & GasFor more information about Mersen, visit ep.mersen.com.ABOUT MERSENGlobal expert in electrical power and advanced materials, Mersen designs innovative solutions to address its clients' specific needs to enable them to optimize their manufacturing process in sectors such as energy, transportation, electronics, chemical, pharmaceutical and process industries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a comprehensive line of UL/CSA low voltage fuses and fusegear, IEC low voltage fuses and fusegear, high speed fuses, configured panels, DC protection for EV and battery, bus bars, surge protection, high and medium voltage fuses and bases, power transfer for rail vehicles, low voltage switches, low voltage special purpose fuses, custom products and solutions, and more. For more information, go to ep.mersen.com.------PRESS CONTACTKaren SchmuchSr. Marketing Communications Manager, North Americakaren.schmuch@mersen.com | (978) 465-4919