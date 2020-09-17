Virtual Summit: AWEA Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment

She said: "I am thrilled to come together with the resource assessment community. With the pace and nature of project development, we must keep driving methodology improvements and this event is where cutting edge approaches are presented and ideas are shared."



On Monday 28th, Holly will provide the welcome address along with co-chair Dr. Chris Ziesler, Global Director, Energy Services Renewables at UL LLC. The wider Natural Power team will also be involved in a number of sessions:• September 29, 11.15AM - 12.30PM EST: Matt Filippelli, Principal Engineer & Offshore Services Lead will be speaking at the session on Offshore Wind Resource Assessment• September 29, 1.15PM - 2.45PM EST: Evan Osler, Commercial Manager, will moderate a session on Remote Sensing• September 29, 2.45PM - 4.00PM EST: Devin Sawyers, Senior Project Engineer, will present at the Induction Deduction session• September 30, 11.15AM - 12.30PM EST: Taurin Spalding, Global Validations and Methods Manager, will present as part of the Times Series Energy Modeling sessionThis virtual event has been reconstructed to bring attendees the same high-quality content, as well as opportunities to engage with presenters, and exhibitors in the virtual marketplace. Some of the event features that will be available include: live presentations with interactive audience polling and on-demand mini sessions on CFARS, WP3 Benchmark updates. There will also be a virtual poster reception.In addition to the live stream sessions being held September 29-30, registrants will have access to webinars taking place on September 28, focusing on exploring remote sensing from different perspectives. The event will close with the hugely popular panel, Climatology and Extreme Events.How much energy a wind farm is going to produce is the single biggest driver of wind farm economics. Accurate assessment is a critical factor in developing successful wind projects and has a direct impact on which projects are financed and constructed, and which are not. The AWEA Wind Resource & Project Energy Event is the nexus point for everything concerning wind farm production, the place where meteorologists and engineers highlight recent advances and debate the critical issues affecting wind resource assessment.Find out more and register to attend here https://www.awea.org/conferences/wind-resource-project-energy-assessment-conference