NEW DATE for the 4th International Trade Fair and Forum Verde.Tec May 14 - 16, 2021

T-Press has decided to set a new date for the 4th International Trade Fair and Forum Verde.Tec / Environmental Technologies. Experts and pioneers on circular economy, smart cities and environmental technologies will meet from the 14th to the 16th of May 2021, at the MEC Exhibition Center in Paiania, Attika, Greece.

T-Press has decided to set a new date for the 4th International Trade Fair and Forum Verde.Tec / Environmental Technologies.



More Headlines Articles

Experts and pioneers on circular economy, smart cities and environmental technologies will meet from the 14th to the 16th of May 2021, at the MEC Exhibition Center in Paiania, Attika, Greece.It is with a huge sense of responsibility that we came to this decision, putting everyone's (exhibitors, participants, visitors and personnel) health first.We appreciate everone's understanding and we make a promise to meet the highest of your expectations in May 2021.We shall host and organize a stronger Verde.Tec, a more interesting Forum -already regarded as the annual environmental event- and an even more exciting night for the Greek Green Awards!Until then, be healthy and stay safe!