Save the date! Don’t miss Global Offshore Wind 2020 virtual conference and exhibition

Many events and activities have been disrupted this year, but Renewable UK is delighted to confirm that Global Offshore Wind 2020 is going ahead - it's just going online.



We are bringing the world of offshore wind to you, wherever you are. Get updated on the latest ideas, innovations and market intelligence from this exciting sector - all from the comfort of your own home - with a virtual trade exhibition and an extensive conference programme from four specialist theatres available. You will also be able to reconnect with existing and new industry members, while also making the most of various opportunities to network virtually with game-changing individuals throughout the offshore wind supply chain, including high level policy makers, global press and more.You won't want to miss:• 80+ exhibitors• 10 industry-leading event partners• Extensive conference programme• Industry-leading speakers from around the globe• Various networking opportunitiesIsabel DiVanna, Executive Director, Commercial and Customer Experience, Renewable UK, commented:"We are really excited to deliver this event in a new format for 2020. We appreciate that it's not the same as our usual event, but given the current situation, it provides a fantastic opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the new world of offshore wind. We have the same exceptional standard of speakers that we've always had, as well as the chance to network with both experts in the field and fellow delegates. The conference programme will cover all the hot topics in the industry right now, including economic recovery and investment, the viability of net zero and the future of business in the sector. Many of the major companies in the field will be in attendance as well, so you can ask questions and join the conversations. We look forward to ‘seeing' you there next month!"Get the dates in your diary to make sure you don't miss out!28-30 October 2020#RUKGOW20Visit https://events.renewableuk.com/gow20 for full detailsOr call Tel. +44 (0)20 7901 3026