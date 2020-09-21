SMi Group’s 13th Annual Energy from Waste Conference Goes Virtual

Due to the ongoing developments with COVID-19, SMi Group have made the decision to transform the 13th annual Energy from Waste conference into a fully online, virtual event.



This means the conference will go ahead as planned, with the support of its speakers, sponsors and delegates, but will run live and online only on the SMi Virtual Conference Platform.It's the safest approach for the well-being of the event's audience, plus a virtual event will make it possible to broaden the learning opportunities and engagement with the industry during this time.Attendance for the primary market will be FREE, and just £499 for vendors. Register at: http://www.efw-event.com/altenergypr6SMi Group have confirmed that their Virtual Conference Platform will provide delegates and sponsors with the following:• Live and On-Demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market• Network with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantly• Exhibit & Visit a Virtual Booth: Set up your customized booth full of brochures, videos, and presentations• Host/Join Meetings & Socials: Join preferred speaking sessions, host your own meetings and even host virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionalityAttendees will be able to participate virtually in vital conversations with the Energy from Waste community. The conference will feature industry case studies, a panel discussion on the market impact of COVID-19, and the exploration of some of the core issues surrounding the dynamic Energy from Waste landscape.The two-day agenda is packed full of insightful presentations from key industry experts, including:DAY ONE - DECEMBER 1ST 2020:• Stephane Heddesheimer, CEO Poland, Serbia and Central Europe, Suez• Jakub Bator, Member of the Management Board, Waste Thermal Treatment Plant Director, Municipal Holding Company in Krakow• Rachel Solomon Williams, Head, Low Carbon Fuels, Department of Transport• Jarno Stet, Waste & Recycling Manager, City of Westminster• Jacob Hayler, Executive Director, Environmental Services Association (ESA)• Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director CCS, Fortum Petroleum AS• Bethany Ledingham, RDF Industry Group Secretariat, RDF Industry Group• Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UKDAY TWO - DECEMBER 2ND 2020:• Richard Belfield, Senior Sales Manager, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG• Mark Terrell, General Manager, Andusia Recovered Fuels Limited• Chris Girdham, Development Director, Cory Riverside Energy• Christophe Cord'Homme, Development Director, CNIM group• Pierluigi Cassaghi, Regulation & Business Development, SOLVAir• Alban Forster, Infrastructure Sector Lead, Europe, SLR Consulting LTD• Vincent Bennett, Vice President, Green Investment Group• Johnny Stuen, Technical Director, EGE (Waste to Energy Agency)The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at: http://www.efw-event.com/oilvoicepr6--END—Energy from Waste 20201st - 2nd December 2020Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by Hitachi Zosen Inova, DEHA TECH, Dalkia Wastenergy, Solvair, Clean Carbon Solutions, Marubeni, EQTEC and TurbodenFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk