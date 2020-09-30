Q CELLS reports strong sales and volumes in Benelux as zero-gap module enters market

[Berlin, Germany, 30 September, 2020] The sun is shining once again on the solar markets of Benelux. Q CELLS, which enjoys a healthy market share in the Netherlands and Belgium, reports this week extremely strong sales in the region - boosted by excellent module volume levels and the introduction of a new benchmark-setting product: the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 module.



Like much of Western Europe, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg responded to the growing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year by imposing national lockdowns. While these measures directly impacted many businesses, solar installations suffered largely due to a lack chronic shortage of modules entering the region. A whitepaper published in summer by Dutch New Energy Research (DNE) calculated that C&I installations in June were 31% lower than the previous year. Although the Netherlands hosts Europe's busiest shipping port at Rotterdam, supply of solar modules from East Asia was impacted in the months April through June as a result of various direct and indirect measures associated with COVID-19. The DNE report found that more than half of wholesalers were witnessing delivery volumes that were an average of 17% below demand.This market situation was anticipated to be - and indeed became - merely temporary. Throughout the early uncertain stages of the pandemic, Q CELLS did not adjust downwards its strategy nor targets, even increasing its staffing numbers and market presence during the lockdown. The company can report today it is the only Tier 1 module manufacturer in Benelux with a team of 15 full time employees, and that module availability volumes throughout Benelux are now high, aiding strong sales figures that in Q3 have surpassed sales numbers recorded at the same stage in 2019.Maarten Ribbens, Head of Sales Benelux, said: "2020 has been a challenging year for many countries and in many sectors, but Q CELLS Benelux has retained its optimism throughout, and now enters Q3 in a strong position - and one that has been boosted by the launch of the company's latest benchmark-setting module, the Q.PEAK DUO-G9."Leading the market, driving standards to new heightsTo further Q CELLS' position as a leading operator in the Benelux solar market, the company introduced into the market in September the new Q.PEAK DUO-G9 series of modules. The zero-gap technology embedded within the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 range delivers Q CELLS' highest power module to date, and sets a new benchmark in photovoltaic quality, efficiency, and performance.Q CELLS' zero-gap range comes in three module types: the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G9 - a 120 half-cell module with power output of up to 345 Wp for residential rooftops; the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G9.3 - a 156 half-cell, 465 Wp version for ground-mount arrays; and the Q.PEAK DUO ML-G9 - a 132 half-cell module that boasts a power output of up to 395 Wp, making it an ideal solution for residential and commercial-scale rooftop systems.The DUO Z Technology has been specially developed by Q CELLS' renowned R&D HQ in Germany to close the gaps between cells to ensure a more effective use of the module area. This technique delivers high power density, packing more power into only a slightly larger module frame, while also boosting module efficiency in relative terms by 4%, delivering overall efficiency of up to 21.1%.These ingredients have created an industry-leading product that Q CELLS believes sets a new standard in module performance. Boosted by a 25-year performance warranty, the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 range is poised to become one of the flagship solar panels in the European market over the next few years.Maarten Ribbens added: "Innovation in solar doesn't stop, but not every new module product has the potential to reshape and redefine the industry like Q CELLS' new Q.PEAK DUO-G9. This is a module that combines Q CELLS' renowned desire to push the boundaries of PV technology, with a performance level and price point that cannot be ignored by the industry. We expect the Q.PEAK DUO-G9 to set a new benchmark for Benelux, and help a great deal more customers enjoy the benefits of reliable and affordable solar energy."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.