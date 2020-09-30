STI Norland completes Coremas III PV plant and will supply trackers for upcoming project phases
The total capacity of Coremas is 300 MWp of which 93 MWp are already under operation
STI Norland, one of the world's largest manufacturers of solar trackers and fixed-tilt structures, has concluded the third phase of the Coremas solar plant, located in the Brazilian municipality of identical name. The company is currently preparing the supply of the next five project phases.
STI Norland's single-axis solar trackers were purchased by Rio Alto Energias Renováveis, a pioneering Brazilian company within the solar energy industry specialized in the development, funding, and operation of large-scale solar parks for free or regulated markets. Rio Alto employs 800 professionals, most of them are currently allocated to the Coremas project.
Placed in the state of Paraiba, the 300-MWp PV plant will be equipped with a total of 3,153 units of the STI-H250™ dual-row trackers. Besides, 254 STI-H1250™ centralized trackers were installed in 2017 in the first and second phases of Coremas.
"This project revolutionized the solar power market in Brazil and opened the door to the large projects we run today. The trust placed on STI Norland and our products was paramount in allowing our company to expand and grow to where it is today," explains Javier Reclusa, CEO of STI Norland in Brazil. The company is the largest manufacturer in this country, where it had one of the highest expansion rates from 2017 to 2019, with exponential growth of 1,200%.
For Edmond Farhat, CEO at Rio Alto, the new project phase implies "an important steppingstone for solar energy growth in Brazil and proves the relevance and market share this power source is gaining in the country."
STI Norland is an international manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed structures for large-scale PV projects. Headquartered in Spain, where it was founded in 1996, it has subsidiaries in Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More information at stinorland.com and our social media profiles: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
