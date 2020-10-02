ACORE Statement on Updated HEROES Act

"While we fully support broad-based measures to bolster the economy, America's renewable energy workers should not be left behind in our nation's response to the pandemic. More than 13% of renewable workers have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, and there is really nothing in this legislation to help bring those jobs back. Our ask to Congress is simple and urgent: We need temporary refundability for renewable tax credits so that projects can continue to be built in spite of a COVID-constrained tax equity market, and a delay in the scheduled phasedown of existing credits in recognition of the adverse nationwide impact the pandemic has had on renewable deployment this year. Enacting these commonsense emergency relief measures into law would stem job losses in every state, keep us from falling even further behind on our climate commitments, and immediately help the renewable sector power the nation's economic recovery."



About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.