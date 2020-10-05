Webinars show housing providers how to deliver on next generation heat network ambitions

The free online events are open to housing associations, local authorities, private housing developers and build-to-rent investors.



The first webinar, on Tuesday 13 October, will show housing delegates how to achieve their heat network ambitions via Energy Service Companies (ESCos).A second webinar on Thursday 10 November will explore the future technologies that will drive carbon reduction across the heat network sector. Speakers will discuss the opportunities for developing 4th and 5th generation networks that can help organisations meet net-zero targets.Delegates attending the 'ESCos Explained' webinar will learn how ESCos can take the strain out of financing, developing and operating affordable and sustainable heat network projects.Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2 Energy, which is a leading ESCo provider, will cover the benefits and potential drawbacks of using an ESCo and explain the various options available. Drawing on case study examples, he will demonstrate how housing providers can use ESCos to remove project complexity and financial constraints to accelerate delivery of next generation district and community heating schemes.Colin Hall, Partner at Winckworth Sherwood will explore how upcoming regulation could affect the future of ESCos. He will discuss the legal aspect of the developer and ESCo relationship, and the impact of ESCos on phased developments, connection and adoption fees.Guest speaker Steve Hunt, Development Director of Ener-Vate, will discuss the key issues clients must consider in setting up and delivering an ESCo and the KPIs they should set. He will also examine the factors that affect long term operational performance, such as accountability, skills, and effective monitoring and reporting.Further information: call 0330 053 5599