Citadel Roofing & Solar Opens West Sacramento Office with 50 Employees, More to Come

Citadel Roofing & Solar has opened an office in West Sacramento, Calif., to consolidate some of its sales and operations functions, Executive Vice President Aaron Nitzkin announced today. The new office, which opened September 1, 2020, has 50 employees. Thirty of those employees formerly worked in Citadel's Vacaville headquarters. Twenty employees formerly worked in the Roseville office.



Citadel hopes to add new staff to the West Sacramento office as revenue grows."We've always had our eye on West Sacramento as a more convenient location for many of our employees, and a great strategic location for serving homeowners and homebuilders throughout Northern California. The city's easy access to all major freeways is a big draw, and that accessibility will help us meet the growing demand for our solar, energy storage, generator and roofing products," Nitzkin explained.Functions operating out of the West Sacramento office include:• Roofing project supervisors and customer service• Solar project managers, sales consultants, site surveyors, technicians, permitting specialists and designers for residential solar installations on existing homes• Solar sales consultants and project managers for solar installations on new home construction• Sales consultants and project managers for energy storage installations on existing and new homes; storage systems are increasingly popular as they provide backup emergency power during utility outages.Serving Homebuilders"Since the state of California began requiring solar energy systems on most new homes built after January 1, 2020, homebuilder demand for solar partners has soared. Our West Sacramento office will help us serve our regional homebuilder partners, which include TRI Pointe Homes, Elliott Homes, JMC Homes, K. Hovnanian® Homes, Tim Lewis Communities, Cresleigh Homes, The New Home Company, Watt Communities, Toll Brothers, Beazer Homes, Richmond American Homes, Taylor Morrison Homes, and Discovery Homes," Nitzkin said.Citadel's West Sacramento office is located at 830 Riverside Pkwy, Suite 20, West Sacramento, Calif., 95605. The phone number is (916) 474-4704.About Citadel Roofing & SolarCitadel Roofing & Solar is one of California's premier roofing and solar installers. With more than 30 years of experience and more than 400 employees, Citadel's team has installed tens of thousands of roofs and thousands of solar systems for homeowners, residential homebuilders (single-family and multi-family) and commercial building owners. It is one of the only installers in California that specializes in both roofing and solar installations, and that maintains its own field staff to ensure consistent, quality workmanship. In addition to solar energy systems and roofs, Citadel installs solar energy storage systems and home generators. The company services the whole state of California from its headquarters in Vacaville and regional offices in West Sacramento, Davis, Santa Rosa, Fresno and Valencia. For more information, visit www.citadelrs.com.