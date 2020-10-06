GreenFire Energy Inc. Releases Research Paper on Closed-Loop Geothermal Systems at the Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) Virtual Annual Meeting & Expo, October 18-23, 2020

The GRC 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Expo will take place on October 18-23, 2020 in an online and on-demand format that will bring together professionals from across the geothermal community, including industry, academia, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government institutions. For the first time, the conference will have a session on Reservoir Closed-Loop & Energy Transfer System (TSFA1) with Joseph Scherer, CEO, GreenFire Energy as one of the speakers on October 23rd.

EMERYVILLE, Calif. - October 6, 2020 - GreenFire Energy Inc. and the Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) today announced that GreenFire Energy is releasing its research paper, New Opportunities and Applications for Closed-Loop Geothermal Energy Systems, as part of the GRC 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Expo, October 18-23, 2020.



The GRC 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Expo will take place on October 18-23, 2020 in an online and on-demand format that will bring together professionals from across the geothermal community, including industry, academia, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government institutions. For the first time, the conference will have a session on Reservoir Closed-Loop & Energy Transfer System (TSFA1) with Joseph Scherer, CEO, GreenFire Energy as one of the speakers on October 23rd.In GreenFire Energy's new research paper, closed-loop geothermal energy systems are defined as commercial-scale installations that provide geothermal heat for power generation, energy storage, or industrial applications. Closed-loop uses an enclosed down-hole heat exchanger (DHX) that functions like a sealed pipe recycling a working fluid. The paper describes how closed-loop geothermal expands the range of clean geothermal power generation to access significant, but previously inaccessible geothermal resources. Retrofits of unproductive geothermal and oil and gas wells are now possible. Closed-loop geothermal can also provide continuous renewable electric power and precise flows of heat at high pressure to increase the efficiency and reduce the costs of high-value industrial applications, including hydrogen production and lithium extraction."Innovative closed-loop geothermal energy systems are important to expand geothermal projects worldwide. We are pleased that GreenFire Energy's research paper is being released in conjunction with the GRC 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Expo," said Will Pettitt, executive director, Geothermal Resources Council."Closed-loop geothermal energy systems enable scale, reduce the time-to-revenue, and reduce costs and risks in geothermal projects. We are seeing a large interest from companies in the diversified energy, oil and gas, and geothermal industries who want to take advantage of this technology," said Joseph Scherer, chief executive officer, GreenFire Energy Inc.GreenFire Energy's Research Paper, New Opportunities and Applications for Closed-Loop Geothermal Energy Systems:https://www.greenfireenergy.com/research/The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo information and registration:https://grc2020.mygeoenergynow.orgAbout GreenFire Energy© Inc.GreenFire Energy Inc. develops and deploys innovative, closed-loop technology to unlock the world's largest source of continuous renewable energy. GreenFire Energy GreenLoop™ technology exploits vast, typically inaccessible geothermal resources, and enables cost competitive, continuous, and flexible power generation with unrivaled environmental advantages. GreenLoop technology, demonstrated at the Coso geothermal field in Coso, California, is versatile and has a number of additional high-value applications, including use for mineral extraction, hydrogen production, and energy storage. GreenFire Energy offers Field Scale and Well Retrofit Solutions for a wide spectrum of energy providers including those in the diversified renewable energy, geothermal, and oil and gas industries.GreenLoop technology has been developed with grants from the U.S. Department of Energy and the California Energy Commission. The technology is the result of years of research conducted in concert with U.S. National Laboratories, major universities, and eminent experts in multiple scientific disciplines. GreenFire Energy is headquartered in Emeryville, California, USA. For more information visit www.greenfireenergy.com.About the Geothermal Resources CouncilFounded in 1972, the GRC is a California-based, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation. It is the world's largest direct-membership geothermal professional and industry association and has an international footprint. The GRC's mission is to champion the geothermal industry by providing education and robust information. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.