PITT OHIO Receives Patent for Sustainable, Renewable Energy Process

The microgrid combines solar and wind energy with battery storage to power interior and exterior lighting loads throughout the facility. Awarded several US patents, the high voltage direct current distribution-to-the-fixture design uses renewable energy with maximum efficiency. Utility power is available seamlessly as a backup and excess renewable energy is sent to the grid. Wind and solar production combined with massive energy storage capacity allows the terminal to function autonomously, independent of the grid, essentially indefinitely. "This type of energy resilience and carbon offset is unprecedented in the trucking industry and is a major competitive advantage to PITT OHIO and its customers," said Ron Gdovic, Founder and CEO, WindStax Energy."The company is an early adopter of advanced distributed energy resources (DER) using renewable energy at its terminals to help achieve its sustainability goals," Gdovic continued. PITT OHIO's Cleveland terminal in Parma, Ohio applies best practices in LEED-certified construction and renewable energy production to its newest terminal. This is the company's second terminal to use a major wind and solar-based microgrid in collaboration with WindStax. PITT OHIO previously worked with WindStax at its Pittsburgh, PA terminal.Limited renewable energy choices in Ohio helped make the case for on-site generation in Parma. Only 2.5% of the state's net electricity is generated by renewable energy. Coal fuels 58% of generation, natural gas fuels 24%, and nuclear energy accounts for another 15% (US EIA 2017). Building upon past experience, PITT OHIO partnered with WindStax Energy to design and install a ZeroFirst® high voltage DC microgrid using PV and wind turbines to generate, store, and consume renewable energy on-site. Excess renewable energy is sent back to the utility when generation exceeds demand. This schema strikes a balance between self-consumption and net metering to reduce the facilities' annual carbon footprint."Sustainability is about doing what is right for the planet and for our people," said Jim Fields, PITT OHIO's Chief Operating Officer. "Our commitment to innovation is a shared passion from many employees in our company, so when our Director of Building Maintenance came to us with a unique idea around renewable energy, we supported and encouraged its execution.""The idea began with the Solar installation at our East Windsor, NJ Terminal," admitted Jim Maug, PITT OHIO's Director of Building Maintenance and Property Management. "At about that same time we were looking into lighting upgrades across all properties, with retrofitting LED lighting as a cost-effective install. Integrating the renewable energy supply with the DC powered components of LED lighting would be a cost-effective approach. Additionally, powering DC components without converting to AC is the efficient approach, eliminating the energy loss in a conversion from DC to AC. The vision was there and with the help of many experts, we were able to bring this microgrid technology to fruition.""This project demonstrates how Sustainability is interwoven into the culture of PITT OHIO," Fields continued. "It represents some of the best and brightest innovation, design, patience, and forethought found anywhere. Most exciting is that we will be evaluating what we learned with this facility to further improve our design as new technology is developed. We are already looking ahead 5 to 10 years and how we can leverage Sustainability with our customers to provide them with a unique value proposition."For more information, please contactCandi Cybator, Director of Marketing1-800-366-7488, extension 6313cacybator@pittohio.comABOUT PITT OHIOIn adhering to their "We're Always There For You" signature commitment, PITT OHIO is dedicated to providing their customers with the best value in its SUPPLY CHAIN, GROUND, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and TRUCKLOAD services. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, PITT OHIO services the entire Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West regions and the remainder of the United States and Canada with the PITT OHIO Transportation Group and additional North American service providers. To contact PITT OHIO, please visit their website at www.pittohio.com.About WindStax EnergyWindStax Energy makes the largest vertical wind turbines in the US. Their award-winning systems are changing the industry's perspective of energy as a commodity to energy as an opportunity.