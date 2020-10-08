Virtual Fronius trade fair is a complete success and draws visitors from all over the world

(Wels, 08/10/20) To coincide with the delivery of the new GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter, Fronius opened the virtual doors to its online trade fair. Over 7,000 visitors from all over the world streamed through the stand in the first few days of it going live on 16 September 2020, where they were met with numerous innovative products, digital innovations and examples of energy sector integration for maximum solar self-sufficiency. Whether for private homes or businesses, MicroGrid and PV-Genset solutions - Fronius has prepared suitable solutions for every requirement, which can be explored until the end of 2020.



On its virtual trade fair stand, Fronius places particular value on ensuring that information and detailed insights go hand in hand with tailored advice. "Visitors should feel comfortable and know that we are there for them. Our product and sales experts have already led over 80 tours in 19 languages and the various technical presentations and live events in the keynote area have been very well received. We create an experience that goes beyond a visit to a real trade fair, because we complement personal contact with the advantages of digital possibilities. In this way, our Solhub, the compact solution for production, storage and refuelling with green hydrogen, can also be virtually viewed on location - as if you were directly in Thalheim, Upper Austria," explains Jasmin Gross from Product Marketing at Fronius International GmbH. "Nevertheless, we are very much looking forward to meeting our customers face to face again."The highlights and solutionsAs expected, the Symo GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter attracted the most attention. Installers and service technicians were impressed by the innovative product details such as backup power variants, Multi Flow Technology, the advanced active cooling concept and the very easy installation. A further highlight is the Fronius "Digital Experience" with practical new online services, such as the Fronius Solar.start three-step commissioning app, or the customer-friendly monitoring with the Solar.web app and the service-supporting Solar.SOS app. And, of course, the specialist for maximum PV self-supply presented examples of battery storage, the use of solar power in e-mobility, hot water preparation and heating and cooling.Exhibition stand to stay open until the end of 2020Due to the large number of visitors and the positive feedback, it will remain possible to visit the virtual trade fair until the end of 2020. All expert presentations and live events are available on demand as recordings in the keynote area, so you will not miss anything. Fronius is looking forward to your visit!https://www.fronius.com/en/photovoltaics/infocentre/events/fair-en-virtual-trade-show-2020