Energy-efficient window Market is Projected to Reach a Value of Over USD 25.38 Billion by 2027 At a CAGR of 8.0%

Global Energy-efficient Window Market: Key Highlights



According to the new market research report "Energy-efficient window Market by Component (Glass, Pane Spacers and Frame), by Glazing Material (Low-emissivity glass, Heat-absorbing glass, Reflective glass, Plastic Glazing Material and Strom Window), by Application (Residential Infrastructure and Non-residential Infrastructure),, by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, North America) - Global Forecast (2020 to 2027)", the global energy-efficient window market is estimated to reach USD 25.38 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast timespan.Energy efficient windows helps in reducing the carbon footprint through minimizing use of energy for temperature controlling through artificial cooling and heating devices.Global Energy-efficient Window Market: Key Market DynamicsGrowing global concern regarding reducing the carbon emission with increasing efforts to boost energy saving is driving the market growthIncreasing construction activities across the globe owing to growing population, ongoing urbanization and industrialization is driving demand for new constructionHigher initial and installation cost of energy efficient window is expected to hamper the market growthIncreasing adoption of energy-efficient smart windows is acting as new growth opportunity for the market growthGlobal Energy-efficient Window Market: Regional OverviewEuropeIn Europe, the energy-efficient window market is expected to grow in the years to follow owing strict regulation imposed for reducing carbon footprint. Increasing carbon emission resulting into favorable initiatives to reduce the energy saving. As per the UK Green Building Council, building operations mostly from the heating, cooling application account for 30% of the total emissions in UK. European countries commit to reduce their carbon emission to net zero and achieve climate goals, is further favoring the market growth in the years to follow.Asia-PacificThe energy efficient window market is expected to grow at a robust pace owing to rise in construction activities in the region. China, Indonesia, India, and Malaysia are the prime countries contributing to Asia's construction sector. Expanding populace in the China and India, with ongoing urbanization in the Asian countries is driving the construction sector. Rising disposable income, ongoing trend of shifting towards nuclear families, increasing support from the government to boost infrastructural construction in the region is further promoting the market growthGlobal Energy-efficient Window Market: Key Players OverviewSaint-Gobain:Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and supplies the building materials worldwide. The product portfolio includes insulation systems, water supply systems, solar solutions and building materials. The company offers window and window material with low-emissivity emissions to minimize the emissions. The company offers high energy efficiency glass, with double and triple glazing for effective thermal insulation.JELD-WEN, Inc.:JELD-WEN, Inc. is the US based company, operates through providing doors and windows to maximize energy saving. The company manufacturers the products from their 115 manufacturing facilities based in North America, Europe and Australia. The product range includes Builders Atlantic, Aluminum Windows, Premium Atlantic, Vinyl Windows, W-2500 Clad-Wood Windows, Brickmould Vinyl Windows, Builders Vinyl (V-2500) Windows, DF Hybrid Vinyl Windows.About Forencis ResearchForencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of market research reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets.Our robust research methodology is designed to constantly map the high growth markets in various industries. This facilitates enhanced decision-making capabilities to our clients. Our robust research methodology is designed to constantly map the high growth markets in various industries. This facilitates enhanced decision-making capabilities to our clients. We strive to help our clients to foray into uncharted space to attain increased revenue growth for the present as well as the future.Contact Us:FORENCIS RESEARCHUSAAuroraCO 80014Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020Email: sales@forencisresearch.comWebsite: www.forencisresearch.com