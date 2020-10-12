The global energy management system market is estimated to reach USD 110.4 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 18.8%. Volatility of energy prices and increasing awareness of technology availability and validity is expected to drive the energy management system market during the forecast period. However, involvement of multiple stakeholders in the process is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Developing cost effective system is expected to become an opportunity for energy management system market.



Energy management system (EMS) permits consolidated control of energy usage across premises. It is a Central control system which allows operation of several control systems from a single application. All the sensors present in the system works as data inputs and the system uses these inputs to regulate control components. Some key players in EMS market are Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, and IBM Corporation among others.Energy Management System Market SegmentationThis market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global EMS market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into building and energy management system, cluster energy management system, home energy management system, retail energy management system, and factory energy management system. By component, EMS market is segmented into, hardware, software and services. By solution, EMS market is segmented into, demand response management system, carbon management system, utility billing and customer information system. By end use industry, EMS market is segmented into energy and power, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, chemical, transportation and others.Energy Management System Market Report ScopeThe report on the EMS market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire in energy dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.List of the leading companies operating in the Energy Management System Market include:• Schneider Electric SE (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)• ABB Ltd.• General Electric Company• Johnson Controls International PLC• IBM Corporation• SAP SE• Ingersoll-Rand plc• Cisco Systems, Inc.• Emerson Electric Co.• Honeywell International Inc.• Other Key CompaniesEnergy Management System Market Report SegmentationFor the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis ResearchEnergy Management System Market by Type• Building and Energy Management System (BEMS)• Cluster Energy Management System (CEMS)• Home Energy Management System (HEMS)• Retail Energy Management System (REMS)• Factory Energy Management System (FEMS)Energy Management System Market by ComponentHardware• Controllers• Sensors• Batteries• Display Devices• OthersSoftware• Cloud-Based• Web-BasedServices• Analysis Services• Technical Services• Program ServicesEnergy Management System Market by Solution• Demand Response Management System• Carbon Management System• Utility Billing and Customer Information SystemEnergy Management System Market by End Use Industry• Energy and Power• IT & Telecom• Manufacturing• Chemical• Transportation• OthersEnergy Management System Market by Region• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)• Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)Key Questions answered by the report• What are the major developments impacting the Energy Management System Market and its growth?• What will be the effects of the developments in the Energy Management System Market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?• What are the evolving types of the Energy Management System Market?• What are the evolving applications of Energy Management System Market?• What are the major characteristics that will affect the Energy Management System Market growth during the study period?• Who are the key players operating in the Energy Management System Market?• How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?Table of Content1. INTRODUCTION2. RESEARCH DESIGN & SCOPE3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY4. MARKET DYNAMICS5. INDUSTRY TRENDS - PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS6. GLOBAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET BY TYPE, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024)7. GLOBAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET BY COMPONENT, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024)8. GLOBAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET BY SOLUTION, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024)9. GLOBAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET BY END USE INDUSTRY, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024)10. GLOBAL ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET BY REGION, Market Size in USD Million (2017—2024)11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE12. COMPANY PROFILES13. APPENDIXAbout Forencis ResearchForencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. 