Solar power as rental offer launched by Aggreko to deliver cost and emissions savings to customers

London, England - 12 October 2020 - Aggreko, the world-leading provider of mobile, modular power, temperature control and energy services, today announces the immediate availability of its solar power rental offer. The 1 MW PV solution is optimized for weak or off-grid applications and delivers clean energy innovation without long-term financial or technical commitment.



Aggreko Solar Power can be contracted on a rental basis, with no upfront CAPEX required. Deployment time is three to four months, the system has low O&M requirements, and is well suited for use in harsh and remote environments. Contract durations start at five years, which provides great flexibility should business operations or market conditions change.The new system seamlessly integrates with the company's battery storage products and thermal generators. All three assets are managed by intelligent software using one control system. The result is a high-performance hybrid system that operates more efficiently, uses significantly less fuel in combination with backup generators, and has a much lower CO2 footprint."Aggreko Solar Power is designed for ease of deployment both in physical terms, thanks to relatively quick off-grid implementation, as well as financial, with no requirement of significant upfront costs", said Karim Wazni, Managing Director, Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions. "Our goal is to offer the widest and most flexible range of mobile and modular solutions, including off-grid renewable energy systems such as this one, as a plug-and-play service for short or long-term needs".System componentsOur photovoltaic (PV) panels feature a single-axis tracking system to maximise energy production, while enabling a more stable and predictable yield curve. They closely track the sun east to west as it moves across the sky. The use of a tracking system increases the amount of energy delivered by 10 to 20 percent without exceeding the maximum PV power penetration, saving more fuel without compromising system stability. By combining PV string inverters with containerised controls, the system delivers even greater reliability and resilience with reduced installation time.Successful installation reduces fuel consumption by more than 10%Aggreko Solar Power was successfully installed at the Granny Smith gold mine in Western Australia. The new hybrid system is powered by more than 23,000 solar panels, supported by a 2 MW/1 MWh battery system and Aggreko's existing 27 MW gas fired power station. The innovative power solution will reduce the mine's fuel consumption by 10-13% - the equivalent of removing 2,000 cars from the road.EndsAggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. We are working at the forefront of a rapidly changing energy market and are focused on solving our customers' challenges to provide cost-effective, flexible and greener solutions across the globe.We harness innovation that helps us maintain a global reach and supply portable equipment for a wide range of uses. From unique commercial industrial projects, through to utility provision and humanitarian emergencies. We bring expertise and equipment to any location, from the world's busiest cities to its most remote places.Aggreko specialises in serving eight key sectors: Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Mining, Petrochemicals & Refining, Business Services & Construction, Events, Data Centres and Utilities.Across these, our equipment offers maximum fuel flexibility, using gas, diesel (including HFO), and renewable fuel sources. We offer microgrid and storage solutions and are developing our offer to include more tools to help our customers adapt to the energy transition the world is experiencing. What makes us unique is our extensive expertise, experience and values. This means we put our customers first, innovate and deliver leaner and more efficient equipment quickly.Since 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer. We have more than 7,300 employees, operating in around 100 countries. With revenues of approximately GBP 1.8bn (USD 2.2bn or Euros 2bn) in 2018, we are listed on the London Stock Exchange (AGK.L) and headquartered in Scotland.Aggreko draws together global expertise and technology development to go further for customers. 