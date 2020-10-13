AWEA Statement on Collaboration between Hydropower Industry and Environmental Community

Hydropower to help integrate wind and solar energy resources, helping move toward the joint vision to reach a majority renewables American electric grid within a decade

Washington, D.C. - The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) today issued the following statement after the U.S. hydropower industry and environmental and conservation organizations agreed to increase collaboration on decarbonizing the nation's electric grid, while protecting America's waterways. AWEA this year partnered with America's hydropower, solar, and energy storage industries as part of a shared vision of renewables reaching a majority of U.S. electricity generation by 2030.


"We applaud this important agreement that could help enable the greater use of hydroelectric power to support a green grid by focusing on its ability to help integrate wind and solar through water-powered energy storage projects and ensuring they are done in an increasingly environmentally friendly way. These types of ‘win-wins' are a hallmark of renewable energy." - Tom Kiernan, AWEA CEO.

