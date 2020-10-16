Aircuity Celebrates National Energy Awareness Month





More Headlines Articles

Aircuity Celebrates National Energy Awareness MonthRecognizing building operators who reduce energy impact through improved ventilationNEWTON, Mass., USA - Aircuity (www.aircuity.com), the indoor air quality company, today celebrated National Energy Awareness Month by recognizing the work done by Aircuity's cutting-edge clients to reduce their energy impact in the laboratory, K-12 school, university and commercial office industries. By optimizing ventilation with Aircuity, these facilities are significantly reducing both their energy consumption and their carbon footprint, and have saved 76 Billion MBtus to date.Aircuity reliably reduces energy use by 40-60% in labs and by 15-30% in other variable population buildings such as: office buildings, classrooms, libraries, casinos and arenas. According to the International Institute for Sustainable Laboratories, labs typically have 5 to 10 times the energy and carbon usage of a comparatively sized office building. In many cases, Aircuity is the highest energy conservation measure."We are excited to have helped clients reduce their CO2 emissions by 11 billion pounds, saving over 70 million MBtus," said Dan Diehl, CEO at Aircuity. "National Energy Awareness Month is a perfect time to recognize our clients who are committed to reducing their energy consumption and making a significant impact on the environment. As the world thinks about utilizing more ventilation for healthy environments, it's absolutely critical that we do this intelligently and in the most sustainable way. The global need for sustainable and efficient buildings is not going away and in many cases is more important than ever."Aircuity's centralized demand control ventilation platform (DCV) provides a reliable system for the life of the building, while also providing a comprehensive dashboard and analytic interface. This allows users to track energy usage, air change rates, fume hood sash management, total volatile organic compound (TVOC) and particle events, and other parameters.The sizable energy savings provided by Aircuity enables a typical payback period of 5-7 years in office buildings and can be less than 2 years on labs. What's more, building managers can almost immediately use the DCV system data to identify areas of opportunity for greater savings potential, including the following:• Fume hood behavior;• Rooms with high thermal loads;• Rooms with frequent DCV responses;• Incorrectly programmed fume hoods###ABOUT AIRCUITYAircuity is the 20-year leader optimizing ventilation through its patented indoor air quality (IAQ) platform, improving the air quality for occupants. As a result, commercial, institutional and lab building owners can protect occupants, improve employee productivity and wellness, lower operating costs, and verifiably reduce energy use by as much as 60 percent. Headquartered in Newton, MA, Aircuity's solutions have benefited organizations such as Google, Amazon, SUNY, Eli Lilly, Durst Organization, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of California-Irvine. For additional information on the company and its solutions, please visit: www.aircuity.com.Media Contact: Jay Staunton, 1-781-790-6023, jay@skibereen.com