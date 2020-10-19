JinkoSolar to Supply 204 MW of Swan Bifacial Modules to juwi Hellas for the Biggest Bifacial Solar Project Ever Built in Europe

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a Module Supply Agreement for the Kozani project ("Kozani") in the north of Greece, which has been developed by juwi Hellas Renewable Energy Sources S.A. ("juwi Hellas"). Construction of the solar park will commence in November 2021 and use 204 MW of Swan bifacial modules with transparent backsheet from DuPont.



Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe, commented, "We are delighted that juwi Hellas, one of the most professional and experienced EPC company globally, has once again placed their trust in the superior quality and reliable performance of our solar modules for this impressive new project in Greece. The Kozani project will become Europe's benchmark for renewable energy in terms of competitively priced and subsidy-free solar power. It is also one of the largest utility scale projects ever built in Europe to use bifacial modules and JinkoSolar is very proud to be a part of such a milestone."Mr. Takis Sarris, Managing Director of juwi Hellas, commented, "juwi is launching a new era for PV in Greece - utility scale projects that bring clean energy to the Greek consumer at very low prices and do not require any subsidies at all. We are very proud that we have managed to fully develop such an important project for the country."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for silicon wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2020.JinkoSolar has 7 production facilities globally, and 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, and Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.comSafe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.