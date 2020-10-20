IT’S TIME TO REGISTER FOR THE ALL-ENERGY/ DCARBONISE VIRTUAL SUMMIT!

Three days in early November will see the ‘All-Energy & Dcarbonise Virtual Summit' take place on the dates to which the face-to-face show duo moved before being postponed until 2021. Between Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 November there will be at least eight far-ranging and highly topical webinars taking place embracing key elements of both events. Registration for the first five All-Energy webinars is now open at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/upcoming-webinars/. News of three Dcarbonise webinars will follow shortly.



"What a line-up we've got for our enthusiastic audience!" explained Project Director, Judith Patten MBE of Reed Exhibitions who is responsible for creating the webinars. "So far, since May, we have held 18 webinars for which there have been 11,740 registrations and 7,664 unique viewers who have either attended ‘on the day' or watched ‘on-demand'. Our November Virtual Summit certainly will not disappoint them!"'The Green Recovery'; ‘Speed and scale: The race for hydrogen'; ‘The path to net zero and COP26; ‘UKRI's road to net zero: Investing for impact‘; and ‘The Climate Emergency and planning: Have we got the balance right' are the five webinars already open for registration."Each one has incomparable panellists; indeed, the full list reads like a veritable A-Z of key players in the sectors we serve. They will share their views and be involved in compelling panel discussions providing our audience members with lessons learned; first-hand experience shared, and facts and figures in plenty. A description, and the full speaker list for each is online.What a line-up!"Day One's chair and speakers in ‘The Green Recovery' are Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, Tracy Black, Director of CBI Scotland; Professor Sir Jim McDonald as President of the Royal Academy of Engineering (in addition to his role as Principal and Vice Chancellor of Strathclyde University; Angus McCrone, Chief Editor of BloombergNEF; and Councillor Susan Aitken, The Leader of Glasgow City Council.Next on the agenda is ‘Speed and scale: The race for hydrogen' featuring Matthew Knight, Head of Business Development, Siemens Energy; Rita Wadey, Deputy Director - Hydrogen Economy, BEIS; Benj Sykes, Industry Chair of the Offshore Wind Energy Council (OWIC) as well as being Ørsted's VP UK Offshore; Barry Carruthers, Head of Innovation, Sustainability and Quality, ScottishPower and Clare Jackson, Senior Consultant Ecuity and Programme Manager, Hydrogen Hub."Day Two's list is just as august with Keith Anderson once again involved, but this time in ‘The path to net zero and COP26' as a member of the COP26 Business Group. He is joined by Chris Stark, CEO, Committee on Climate Change; Professor Rebecca Willis; Professor in Practice Lancaster Environment Centre; and Expert Lead for Climate Assembly UK; and Mike Barry, Sustainable Changemaker and former Director of Sustainable Business, Marks & Spencer."Under the chairmanship of Ian Meikle, Director, Clean Growth, Innovate UK there are five experts from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) in one session on Day 2 considering ‘UKRI's road to net zero: Investing for impact' and sharing information on available funding and emerging results from the Challenge Fund and showcasing successful ideas and applicants from previous rounds - Bryony Livesey, Challenge Director, Industrial Decarbonisation; Bruce Adderley, Challenge Director, Transforming Foundation Industries; Rob Saunders, Challenge Director, Prospering from the Energy Revolution; Jacqui Murray, Deputy Challenge Director, Faraday Battery Challenge; and Mike Pitts, Deputy Challenge Director, Transforming Construction."Add to that six experts contributing to ‘The Climate Emergency and Planning Have we got the balance right?' - George Baxter, Director of Development, GreenPower; Heather Donald, Head of Project Consents, SSE Renewables; Jennifer Ballantyne, Partner, Pinsent Masons and Board Member of Scottish Renewables; Jennifer Skrynka, Managing Director, ASH design + assessment; Coll McAll, Young Advisor For Children in Scotland; and Robbie Kernahan, Director of Sustainable Growth, NatureScot.Judith Patted added: "With our corporate fingers crossed we are currently waiting to hear if The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon MSP, First Minister of Scotland will join us for Day One's opening session; and similarly, whether as COP26 President, the Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP, Secretary of State at BEIS will be with us on Day Two. We are delighted that Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands will be with us to deliver a keynote address on Day 3 when we will be looking at low carbon heating and energy efficiency - that programme will be launched shortly as will the one for low carbon transport."The webinars announced so far are sponsored by The Scottish Government, ScottishPower, Ørsted, UKRI, SSE Renewables and GreenPower.The full collection of All-Energy/Dcarbonise webinars is at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/Looking back - and further informationTotal attendance at All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2019 was 7,871 - including the First Minister of Scotland, the Scottish Energy Minister and over 600 other speakers over the two days. All-Energy and the co-located Dcarbonise will be held Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 May 2021.All-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club Sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United Kingdom.Further information is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com