1 GWh of Daily Solar Production Is Optimized and Monitored by Tigo Solutions Globally

This summer, Tigo Energy Inc.'s fleet of monitored module-level power electronics (MLPE) crossed a major milestone - more than 1 GWh of daily solar production. The fleet includes tens of thousands of communicating systems that span all seven continents on sites ranging from single kilowatt residential scale to multi-megawatt utility scale PV installations.



More Headlines Articles

"This is a significant milestone that's the result of years of hard work by our team and our amazing network of partners that literally span the globe," said Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy.The daily production is tracked using Tigo's cloud monitoring platform, which has the most granular data visibility available in the market. End customers and installation partners that use Tigo cloud can view everything from high level key site metrics, all the way down to electrical characteristics of each PV module.Not only does Tigo increase visibility for its customers, but Tigo also uses the data to identify issues, pinpoint their location and notify customers in order to increase system performance and lower operation and maintenance expenses."We are performance driven, whether it's our hardware or our customers' systems," said Maxym Makhota, VP of Software Engineering for Tigo. "Each new site added to the Tigo cloud benefits from the knowledge gained from our installed base and contributes to improvement of other systems as well as its future self."Tigo's TS4 family of MLPE connects to the PV modules to enable additional benefits for PV systems, including power output Optimization, unparalleled Monitoring to lower maintenance costs and Safety for rapid shutdown compliance and asset protection.The module level data used in Tigo's monitoring system provides customers the ability to better assess, diagnose and perform O&M activities faster and more efficiently. The monitoring of this data helps Tigo's customers improve performance and safeguard from potential safety issues.For more information and inquiries, contact sales@tigoenergy.comAbout TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.