Halliburton & Baker Hughes CEO’s join Reuters Events: Energy Transition 2020
Reuters Events - announced that CEO’s of two of the world’s leading energy service companies, Halliburton and Baker Hughes, will join the speaker faculties for their flagship Energy Transition Summit.
The event will explore the creation of the future energy ecosystem and offer companies, from across the asset spectrum, a definitive guide to their net-zero strategies. The alignment of the two biggest O&G global service companies, Halliburton and Baker Hughes, represents a significant step in the transition to low-carbon energy
Alongside their CEO speaker representation, Halliburton join as Platinum sponsors of the North American edition. Baker Hughes join as gold sponsors for the European edition of the flagship energy transition program.
The Energy Transition team report an industry leading speaker faculty for 2020, including:
• Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes
• Jeff Miller, CEO & President, Jeff Miller
• Tristan Grimbert, CEO, EDF Renewables
• John Pettigrew, Chief Executive, National Grid
• Pratima Rangarajan, CEO, OGCI Climate Investments
• Alex Schneiter, CEO & President, Lundin Energy
• Gretchen Watkins, President, Shell Oil Company
• Calvin Butler Jr., CEO, Exelon Utilities
• Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary ERB, U.S. Department of State
• David Lawler, Chairman & President, bp America
• Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO, Uniper
Governance & Cooperation - Does the energy transition face a ‘governance deficit'? To understand how the energy transition will develop over the next decade, it is crucial to understand the driving governing forces behind it. Will the Green Deal provide the first domino, how can we ensure progress in the shadow of Aberdeen and ensure that we translate targets into action?
Financing Energy Transition - We must address the elephant in the room; who is going to pay for it all? An understanding of where the funds are likely to come from is key to staking claim to the infrastructural projects that will redefine the modern world in the 21st century.
New Energy Infrastructure - Low-carbon energy supply and consumption will need a radical overhaul of infrastructure. As well as revamping the old, we'll need entirely new assets and new systems of energy delivery. It's an unprecedented opportunity with estimated spending at $70 trillion over the next decade. Knowing which technologies are ready to be scaled first is the key to understanding opportunity
Business Model Innovation - Who will provide leadership through the age of transition and how do we want our future energy system to look? Speed and timing will be crucial if you are to stay on the right side of the transition. Join us in setting business led, evidence based, targets as industry drives towards net-zero
More information on the Europe and North America editions can be found below. Registration for the LIVE stream is free.
• https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-north-america/
• https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-europe/
"At Reuters Events, we're committed to tackling the Energy Transition head on; to shed light on the defining issue of our time and help energy companies meet a uniquely difficult challenge. That is, to be both an energy company of today, and the energy companies of tomorrow. In a period that will be defined by uncertainty we can, together, lighten the way forward." - Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events
